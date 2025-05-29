Nole Gameday

FSU enters race for Wisconsin’s No. 1 recruit

The Seminoles are joining the hunt for a talented prospect.

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Florida State is adding a new name to its recruiting board in the final days of May.

On the recruiting front, the Seminoles hold the No. 1 class in the 2027 cycle. It's been a promising start but the coaching staff has plenty of work to do in #Tribe27.

Earlier this week, Florida State extended a scholarship to rising junior and four-star tight end Korz Loken, who referred to assistant tight ends coach Preston Brady when revealing the news on social media. Loken is the No. 1 prospect in Wisconsin in his respective class.

Though it's still early in his recruitment, Loken has already added offers from Auburn, Purdue, Wisconsin, Illinois, Northwestern, and Minnesota, among others.

The Seminoles have been building a relationship with Loken for quite some time. He was on campus for the home game against Florida State last fall and returned for an official visit in April.

As a sophomore, Loken contributed on both sides of the ball for Iola-Scandinavia High School. He caught 28 passes for 425 yards and nine touchdowns on offense while totaling 41 tackles, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and three pass breakups. Loken earned an all-state honorable mention for his performance.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 110 overall prospect, the No. 7 TE, and the No. 1 recruit in Wisconsin in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 1 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to add a tight end to the fold.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Jaylen Scott

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas

Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad

Junior Randy Pittman

Sophomore Landen Thomas

Sophomore Amaree Williams

Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas

True Freshman Chase Loftin

