FSU Football extends scholarship offer to electric 4-star wide receiver
Florida State's wide receiving corps didn't take the leap that was expected last season, leading head coach Mike Norvell to hire Tim Harris Jr. to reinvigorate the position group. The Seminoles landed three high school signees, a JUCO prospect, and two experienced players out of the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Still, it's important for FSU to continue adding talent to the roster in the coming recruiting cycles with the hope of developing standout Seminoles instead of having to pull them from the portal.
On Monday evening, Florida State extended a scholarship to four-star wide receiver Corey Barber Jr., who referenced Harris and assistant wide receivers coach Austin Tucker when revealing the news on social media. The Seminoles join a long list of suitors that have hopped on board over the last few weeks.
Barber Jr. has picked up nearly 30 offers since the calendar flipped to 2025, including interest from Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss, Auburn, Oregon, Penn State, and Texas A&M, among others. He's scheduled an official visit to Miami this summer from June 6-8.
As a junior, Barber Jr. caught 73 passes for 1,424 yards with 17 touchdowns while rushing seven times for 59 yards. He had seven games of 100+ receiving yards, including a season-high six catches for 212 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-15 victory against Benjamin Russell High School on September 20.
The Alabama native recently ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at the Under Armour Next camp in Atlanta. His speed is evident as Barber Jr. averaged 19.5 yards per catch last season.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 292 overall prospect, the No. 48 WR, and the No. 15 recruit in Alabama in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Junior Hykeem Williams
Junior Jordan Scott
Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
