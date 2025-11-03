FSU football flips local recruit Daylen Green from Arkansas Razorbacks
Florida State is making its second addition to #Tribe26 in as many days. The Seminoles have a little momentum to work with after pounding Wake Forest, 42-7, over the weekend.
FSU's coaching staff is taking advantage by flipping a local prospect from an SEC program.
Three-Star LB Daylen Green Flips To Florida State From Arkansas
On Monday afternoon, three-star linebacker Daylen Green announced he was flipping his commitment from Arkansas to Florida State. He was on campus over the weekend for his official visit to watch the Seminoles take down the Demon Deacons.
A local product out of Gadsden County High School, Green picked up an offer from the Seminoles over the summer following his performance at a camp. Florida State was considered the main contender to land his pledge at the time.
However, Green surprised the Seminoles when he pledged to Arkansas shortly after an official visit. Green was originally a member of the 2027 class but reclassified to the 2026 class earlier this year.
The Florida native has the versatility to play linebacker or safety at the college level. Florida State will find out where he fits best once he arrives on campus.
Last season, Green totaled 111 tackles and four tackles for loss on defense while adding nine catches for 153 yards and a touchdown on offense.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 962 overall prospect, the No. 75 LB, and the No. 104 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
With the addition of Green, Florida State holds 27 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star DL Judah Daniels
Three-Star DE Chris Carbin
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star LB Daylen Green
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
