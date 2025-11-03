Nole Gameday

FSU football flips local recruit Daylen Green from Arkansas Razorbacks

The Seminoles have added another piece to their #Tribe26 recruiting class.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 20, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State is making its second addition to #Tribe26 in as many days. The Seminoles have a little momentum to work with after pounding Wake Forest, 42-7, over the weekend.

FSU's coaching staff is taking advantage by flipping a local prospect from an SEC program.

Three-Star LB Daylen Green Flips To Florida State From Arkansas

John Papuchis
Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the fifth FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, March 23. John Papuchis 1 Of 1 / Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Monday afternoon, three-star linebacker Daylen Green announced he was flipping his commitment from Arkansas to Florida State. He was on campus over the weekend for his official visit to watch the Seminoles take down the Demon Deacons.

A local product out of Gadsden County High School, Green picked up an offer from the Seminoles over the summer following his performance at a camp. Florida State was considered the main contender to land his pledge at the time.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell pleased with FSU football's response vs. Wake Forest: 'they answered the call'

However, Green surprised the Seminoles when he pledged to Arkansas shortly after an official visit. Green was originally a member of the 2027 class but reclassified to the 2026 class earlier this year.

The Florida native has the versatility to play linebacker or safety at the college level. Florida State will find out where he fits best once he arrives on campus.

Last season, Green totaled 111 tackles and four tackles for loss on defense while adding nine catches for 153 yards and a touchdown on offense.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 962 overall prospect, the No. 75 LB, and the No. 104 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

With the addition of Green, Florida State holds 27 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Three-Star DE Chris Carbin

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star LB Daylen Green

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

READ MORE: FSU football enters Clemson Tigers matchup as slim underdog

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting