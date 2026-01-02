Towering 6-foot-7 left tackle locks in visit to Florida State football

The Florida State Seminoles have to replace their entire starting offensive line this offseason. With not much experience among the returning members of the room, the Seminoles will be forced to pursue at least four starting-caliber offensive linemen in the NCAA transfer portal.

Florida State struck gold last year, signing six transfers, including four who were full-time starters during the 2025 season. It was an admirable job by offensive line coach Herb Hand, who quickly flipped one of the worst offensive lines in the FBS to a capable unit.

Hand will have to do it again and he's already getting busy in the portal.

Louisiana LT Bryant Williams Sets Up Visit To Florida State

Offensive Tackle Bryant Williams during the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football Media Day. Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Louisiana redshirt junior left tackle transfer Bryant Williams is scheduled to visit Florida State on Saturday, January 3.

Williams is earning interest as a transfer following four years with the Ragin' Cajuns. He stepped into the starting lineup this season, manning the left tackle spot in all 11 of his appearances. Williams saw 719 snaps and graded out at 69.4 overall, per PFF. He allowed ten pressures and surrendered zero sacks, while committing seven penalties.

Listed at 6-foot-7, 335-pounds, Williams will have one season of eligibility remaining.

During his college career, he's appeared in 36 games and made 14 starts. Williams was an All-Sun Belt Conference honorable mention in 2025.

Florida State doesn't have anyone on the roster ready to step in at left tackle, especially after Lucas Simmons transferred from the program in December. It's critical to find a capable piece at the position to keep the incoming transfer quarterback off the ground.

The Seminoles will need to do their best to not let leave Williams leave campus without signing.

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

