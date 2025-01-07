FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell, OC Gus Malzahn Meet With Pair Of Top Wide Receivers
Florida State's coaching staff is traveling all over the country to meet with high-profile prospects. Head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn hit the West Coast to put in some work at the beginning of the week.
Among their stops in California, Norvell and Malzahn made it a point to go by St. John Bosco High School to meet with a pair of the top wide receivers in the 2026 class. The two Seminole coaches spent some time with four-star pass-catcher Daniel Odom and four-star wide receiver Madden Williams.
FSU extended an offer in Odom in March of last year during his last trip to Tallahassee. As a junior, he caught 45 passes for 682 yards and five touchdowns. Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas are some of the teams near the top of his recruitment.
Williams was offered at the same time as Odom, as he was also on a visit to Florida State last March. He hauled in 50 receptions for 851 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. Williams recorded seven catches for 252 yards and three scores in a 38-28 victory against Sierra Canyon High School on September 7. He pledged to Texas A&M at the end of December.
Florida State already holds two commitments from wide receivers in its 2026 class. Four-star Efrem White has been pledged to the Seminoles since December of 2023 while four-star Darryon Williams committed to the program last April.
In total, FSU has six verbal pledges in #Tribe26 which ranks No. 7 in the country.
Last month, the Seminoles officially announced the hiring of new wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr., who followed Malzahn and offensive line coach Herb Hand from UCF. Harris Jr. is replacing former position coach Ron Dugans, who was fired in November after six years on Florida State's staff under two different head coaches.
