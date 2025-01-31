Nole Gameday

FSU Football Head Coach Mike Norvell Drops In On Top-100 Local Prospect

The Seminoles are showing the local prospect that he's a priority.

Dustin Lewis

Camron Brooks/Twitter
In this story:

Florida State is prioritizing a few local prospects in the 2026 class as the areas around Tallahassee are filled with a talented group of rising seniors.

Four-star defensive end Camron Brooks has been a name to know on the Seminoles' recruiting board since he picked up an offer from the program over two years ago. He's visited FSU often throughout his recruitment, including five trips to campus in 2024.

On Friday, head coach Mike Norvell returned the favor by meeting with Brooks at his high school. Norvell's visit comes on the heels of the blue-chip prospect listing the Seminoles in his final nine alongside Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Clemson, Auburn, Tennessee, and Cal.

Brooks is coming off a junior season at Thomas County Central High School where he totaled 15 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He had two tackles for loss in two separate games and recorded a sack in four of his ten appearances. Brooks helped guide the school to a 10-2 record and an appearance in the state playoff quarterfinals. He also plays basketball at the prep level.

The Georgia native was limited by a shoulder injury that he's recovering from this offeason.

READ MORE: Top quarterback Brady Smigiel, Father reveal why he decommitted from Florida State

The 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 82 overall prospect, the No. 9 EDGE, and the No. 10 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 10 in the country. The Seminoles haven't landed a defensive end to this point of the cycle.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones

Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs

Redshirt Junior James Williams

Redshirt Junior Deante McCray

Redshirt Junior Aaron Hester

Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder

True Freshman Tylon Lee

True Freshman LaJesse Harrold

True Freshman Mandrell Desir

True Freshman Darryll Desir

READ MORE: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

 Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment

 Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons

 Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX

 Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting