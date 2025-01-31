FSU Football Head Coach Mike Norvell Drops In On Top-100 Local Prospect
Florida State is prioritizing a few local prospects in the 2026 class as the areas around Tallahassee are filled with a talented group of rising seniors.
Four-star defensive end Camron Brooks has been a name to know on the Seminoles' recruiting board since he picked up an offer from the program over two years ago. He's visited FSU often throughout his recruitment, including five trips to campus in 2024.
On Friday, head coach Mike Norvell returned the favor by meeting with Brooks at his high school. Norvell's visit comes on the heels of the blue-chip prospect listing the Seminoles in his final nine alongside Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Clemson, Auburn, Tennessee, and Cal.
Brooks is coming off a junior season at Thomas County Central High School where he totaled 15 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He had two tackles for loss in two separate games and recorded a sack in four of his ten appearances. Brooks helped guide the school to a 10-2 record and an appearance in the state playoff quarterfinals. He also plays basketball at the prep level.
The Georgia native was limited by a shoulder injury that he's recovering from this offeason.
The 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 82 overall prospect, the No. 9 EDGE, and the No. 10 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 10 in the country. The Seminoles haven't landed a defensive end to this point of the cycle.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Junior Aaron Hester
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
