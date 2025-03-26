FSU Football lands 4-star DB Mekhi Williams following Legacy Weekend
With Florida State's 2025 recruiting class nearly in the books, the Seminoles have now turned their attention to future classes that will be marching out onto Bobby Bowden Field to cheering fans in garnet and gold.
There has been a change of guard, so to speak, in Tallahassee, Florida, with Florida State hiring both offensive and defensive coordinators, a new wide receivers coach, and an additional defensive backs coach to work with the safeties in Evan Cooper.
On Wednesday, the 'Noles landed their second commitment of #Tribe27 in four-star safety Mekhi Williams, Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports reports.
Williams, a 6'3'', 170-pound safety out of Lennard High School, had 35 tackles, six interceptions, a sack, and a forced fumble his sophomore season and seems to possess the type of grit and determination that the Seminoles are looking for on their roster.
The Ruskin, Florida native is a dual-sport athlete who competes in football and track and field. As a freshman, he was a district qualifier in the 400-meter dash, high jump, and long jump. He ran 23.53 in the 200 meters and 52.17 in the 400 meters, with scores of 5 feet 9.75 inches in the high jump and 19 feet 10.25 inches in the long jump.
Williams had offers from Wake Forest, Buffalo, USF, Liberty, FIU, and FAU before committing to the 'Noles. He becomes the second recruit in #Tribe27, joining cornerback Jaylen Scott.
