FSU football lands official visit from 5-star pass rusher
Florida State will host one of the top pass-rushers in the country for an official visit this summer.
The Seminoles are in danger of slipping out of the top-25 in the recruiting rankings and haven't landed a pledge along the defensive front. That's something the coaching staff is looking to change over the next few months.
According to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, five-star defensive end Tristian Givens has locked in trips to Florida State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.
FSU has been working to position itself to land Givens after previously hosting him for a junior day in January and a spring practice in April. The Seminoles made his top seven shortly after his last trip to campus.
The Seminoles will need to make another big impression on Givens to have any chance of fending off the Volunteers and Aggies.
Given is coming off a junior season where he recorded 29 tackles for loss and 12 sacks for Carver High School.
The 6-foot-3.5, 215-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 23 overall prospect, the No. 3 EDGE, and the No. 4 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 24 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to add a pledge along the defensive front.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
