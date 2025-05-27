Nole Gameday

FSU football lands official visit from 5-star pass rusher

A big update for the Seminoles on the recruiting trail.

Dustin Lewis

Mar 9, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head football coach Mike Norvell accepts the Bear Bryant coach of the Year award during a media timeout of a basketball game against the Miami Hurricanes at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Mar 9, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head football coach Mike Norvell accepts the Bear Bryant coach of the Year award during a media timeout of a basketball game against the Miami Hurricanes at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State will host one of the top pass-rushers in the country for an official visit this summer.

The Seminoles are in danger of slipping out of the top-25 in the recruiting rankings and haven't landed a pledge along the defensive front. That's something the coaching staff is looking to change over the next few months.

According to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, five-star defensive end Tristian Givens has locked in trips to Florida State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

READ MORE: Florida State’s biggest non-conference game of 2025 already turning heads

FSU has been working to position itself to land Givens after previously hosting him for a junior day in January and a spring practice in April. The Seminoles made his top seven shortly after his last trip to campus.

The Seminoles will need to make another big impression on Givens to have any chance of fending off the Volunteers and Aggies.

Given is coming off a junior season where he recorded 29 tackles for loss and 12 sacks for Carver High School.

The 6-foot-3.5, 215-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 23 overall prospect, the No. 3 EDGE, and the No. 4 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 24 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to add a pledge along the defensive front.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones

Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs

Redshirt Junior James Williams

Redshirt Junior Deante McCray

Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder

True Freshman Tylon Lee

True Freshman LaJesse Harrold

True Freshman Mandrell Desir

True Freshman Darryll Desir

READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting