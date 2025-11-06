Nole Gameday

FSU football suffers second decommitment in just two days

The Seminoles have seen two members of their #Tribe26 class move on this week.

Oct 18, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts to the conversation with the referee during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
Florida State's strange season continues to get weirder. After ending a four-game losing streak against Wake Forest on Saturday, the Seminoles put together a flurry on the recruiting trail, landing three commitments in three days.

However, the tide has shifted since Tuesday afternoon.

Florida State has lost two members of its #Tribe26 class over the past two days.

Three-Star DL Tico Crittendon Decommits From Florida State

Terrance Knighton
FSU Athletics

On Wednesday evening, three-star defensive lineman Tico Crittendon announced his decommitment from Florida State. Crittendon originally pledged to the Seminoles in June, choosing the program over Georgia and Texas Tech.

Crittendon was most recently in Tallahassee on October to watch Florida State's loss to Miami.

The Georgia native is the second recruit to decommit from Florida State this week. Four-star safety Tedarius Hughes flipped from the Seminoles to Syracuse on Tuesday. Hughes had been pledged to FSU for well over a year.

During his senior season at Lithonia High School, Crittendon has totaled 51 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 462 overall prospect, the No. 52 DL, and the No. 49 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

With Crittendon moving on, Florida State is down to 27 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.

The Seminoles still hold pledges from four-star defensive lineman Earnest Rankins, three-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau, three-star defensive lineman Franklin Whitley, and three-star defensive lineman Judah Daniels.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley

Three-Star DE Chris Carbin

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star LB Daylen Green

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

