FSU football suffers second decommitment in just two days
Florida State's strange season continues to get weirder. After ending a four-game losing streak against Wake Forest on Saturday, the Seminoles put together a flurry on the recruiting trail, landing three commitments in three days.
However, the tide has shifted since Tuesday afternoon.
Florida State has lost two members of its #Tribe26 class over the past two days.
Three-Star DL Tico Crittendon Decommits From Florida State
On Wednesday evening, three-star defensive lineman Tico Crittendon announced his decommitment from Florida State. Crittendon originally pledged to the Seminoles in June, choosing the program over Georgia and Texas Tech.
Crittendon was most recently in Tallahassee on October to watch Florida State's loss to Miami.
The Georgia native is the second recruit to decommit from Florida State this week. Four-star safety Tedarius Hughes flipped from the Seminoles to Syracuse on Tuesday. Hughes had been pledged to FSU for well over a year.
During his senior season at Lithonia High School, Crittendon has totaled 51 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 462 overall prospect, the No. 52 DL, and the No. 49 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
With Crittendon moving on, Florida State is down to 27 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.
The Seminoles still hold pledges from four-star defensive lineman Earnest Rankins, three-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau, three-star defensive lineman Franklin Whitley, and three-star defensive lineman Judah Daniels.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star DL Judah Daniels
Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley
Three-Star DE Chris Carbin
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star LB Daylen Green
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
