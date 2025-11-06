FSU football suffers second decommitment in just two days

BREAKING: Class of 2026 DL Tico Crittendon has Decommitted from Florida State, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’4 285 DL from Lithonia, GA had been Committed to the Seminoles since June



He holds a total of 37 offershttps://t.co/OMNH29BFcp pic.twitter.com/vcIpLZFAyZ