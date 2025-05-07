FSU football looking to make major QB flip from Oklahoma
The Florida State Seminoles have nine commitments in #Tribe26 and currently hold the No. 20-ranked recruiting class ahead of the 2025 season. There is a lot riding on the shoulders of head coach Mike Norvell and staff to rebound after a devastating 2-10 run last year, just a season removed from an ACC Championship.
The quarterback room is one position group that has recently come under scrutiny due to the lack of depth behind Tommy Castellanos, whom the 'Noles brought in as a stop-gap for his last year of eligibility. FSU was able to stick a commitment from former three-star prospect Keven Sperry, whom the coaching staff has been high on this spring, but other than redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn, there isn't much behind them in quarterback coach Tony Tokarz's group.
According to On3's Steve Wiltfong, that could change, and Florida State could be in the mix of flipping four-star signal caller Jaden O'Neal from Oklahoma. The Sooners have leaned in heavily on recruiting four-star quarterback prospect Bowe Bentley, and he thinks that could be the catalyst for O'Neal to look elsewhere.
READ MORE: Top recruit has bad update for FSU football
"With them recruiting Bowe Bentley, Jaden O'Neal is like, 'well, maybe I should see what else is out there,' and there's some other schools that love him. Georgia was one of them. I thought that they were the biggest threat to Oklahoma following a spring visit," Wiltfong said on On3 Recruits. "Now you have Florida State and Auburn, and I guess if I'm hedging, I would lean towards FSU now as the biggest threat to flip Jaden O'Neal from Oklahoma and if I was playing out the dominos, my guess would still be today that Bo Bentley's a Sooner and Jaden O'Neal is a 'Nole. But that doesn't mean it's a gospel."
During his junior year at Narbonne High School, he completed 88/124 passes for 1,798 yards with 16 touchdowns to one interception. O'Neal also rushed 21 times for 122 yards and four more scores.
O'Neal is ranked as the No. 12 quarterback prospect in his class and the No. 1 overall in the state of Oklahoma. He holds offers from major programs such as Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, and Auburn. He is coming off an unofficial visit with the Seminoles in early April and has an official visit for a return trip to Tallahassee, Florida, in June.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Junior Jaylen King
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Freshman Kevin Sperry
Freshman Gavin Markey
READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok