Top recruit has bad update for FSU football
Florida State will have to go back to the drawing board in its quest to add a second running back to #Tribe26.
Back in January, the Seminoles added a commitment from four-star running back Amari Thomas. Since then, the coaching staff has been searching for a running mate to compliment Thomas in the class.
Earlier this week, four-star running back Damarius Yates announced he was pledging to Ole Miss following an official visit to Oxford. Yates was a prospect whom the Seminoles were seriously evaluating as he visited Tallahassee to meet with the coaching staff and observe a practice in April.
It'll be interesting to see if he decides to take official visits despite his fresh commitment to the Rebels. Yates was a teammate of current FSU offensive lineman Mario Nash Jr. at the high school level. Nash Jr. signed with the Seminoles over Ole Miss and Mississippi State in December.
As a junior, Yates rushed 131 times for 1,339 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching 31 passes for 453 yards and four more touchdowns. He also starred on special teams, returning one punt for a touchdown and one kickoff for a touchdown.
The 5-foot-9.5, 179-pound running back is regarded as the No. 110 overall prospect, the No. 7 RB, and the No. 5 recruit in Mississippi in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 20 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star running back Amari Thomas.
Despite Yates going off the board, the Seminoles are still involved with top prospects such as four-star Derrek Cooper, four-star Ezavier Crowell, four-star Jae Lamar, and four-star Carsyn Baker. All four recruits have scheduled official visits to Florida State.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have at Running Back for the 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Junior Gavin Sawchuk
Redshirt Sophomore Sam Singleton, Jr.
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
True Freshman Ousmane Kromah
