FSU Football Misses Out On Four-Star Offensive Lineman To Miami Hurricanes
The end of June has seen multiple recruits that Florida State was involved with make their respective decisions. The Seminoles landed pledges from four-star defensive tackle Kevin Wynn and four-star wide receiver CJ Wiley earlier this week but they can't win every battle on the recruiting trail.
On Wednesday evening, four-star offensive lineman Max Buchanan announced his commitment following the Rivals Five-Star Challenge. After evaluating his options throughout the month, Buchanan pledged to the Miami Hurricanes over Florida State, Penn State, Clemson, UCF, and Ole Miss.
The Florida native was among the prospects that FSU was pursuing to strengthen its offensive line. At one point, the Seminoles were even considered the public favorite to land Buchanan, a high school teammate of #Tribe25 pledge and four-star linebacker, Ethan Pritchard. Instead, they'll have to go back to the drawing board with the potential to flip Buchanan later in the recruiting cycle.
READ MORE: Off-Field Recruiting Staff Member Is No Longer With FSU Football
Florida State does have one of the top offensive lineman in the class already committed in five-star Solomon Thomas, who can play inside or outside at the next level. The 'Noles might be making another addition in the near future as four-star guard Peyton Joseph is scheduled to announce on July 4 between FSU and Memphis. He was in Tallahassee for an official visit over the weekend.
Buchanan started at left tackle for a Seminole High School team that qualified for the playoffs last season. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 238 overall prospect, the No. 13 IOL, and the No. 36 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe25 which ranks No. 64 in the country.
READ MORE: Former FSU Football Defender And Son Of Seminole Legend Transfers Out Of Tallahassee
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Tight End Named Among 'Must-Watch' True Freshmen For 2024 Season
• Four-Star Wide Receiver CJ Wiley Chooses FSU Football Over Georgia Bulldogs
• Lengthy Blue-Chip Wide Receiver Commits To Florida Gators Over FSU Football
• Doak Campbell Stadium Ranked Among Top 10 Toughest Places to Play in College Football 25