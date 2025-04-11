FSU Football offers promising 6-foot-5 wide receiver from Mississippi
Florida State is continuing to expand its recruiting board midway through April. The Seminoles have been evaluating their options at multiple positions with a crucial summer official visit slate on the horizon.
On Thursday, three-star wide receiver Zayion Cotton picked up an offer from FSU. He referred to special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge when revealing the news on social media.
READ MORE: 3-star CB Sean Johnson commits to FSU Football over Wisconsin, Penn State, and Georgia Tech
Cotton has earned plenty of interest since the new year and he's already scheduled official visits to Arkansas, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, and Memphis. He's not believed to have visited Tallahassee as a recruit previously but that could change with Rutledge's ties to Mississippi. The new face on the coaching staff has already helped with bringing in groups of prospects from the Magnolia State.
As far as Cotton, he's coming off a promising junior season where he caught 48 passes for 700 yards and six touchdowns. He helped guide Grenada High School to its first state championship in program history. Cotton has outstanding size at 6-foot-5 and flashes a boatload of potential.
The 6-foot-5, 190-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 553 overall prospect, the No. 85 WR, and the No. 18 recruit in Mississippi in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 16 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Junior Hykeem Williams
Junior Jordan Scott
Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
READ MORE: Mike Norvell drops injury tidbit on FSU Football wide receiver
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok