FSU Football offers promising 6-foot-5 wide receiver from Mississippi

Florida State is continuing to expand its recruiting board midway through April. The Seminoles have been evaluating their options at multiple positions with a crucial summer official visit slate on the horizon.

On Thursday, three-star wide receiver Zayion Cotton picked up an offer from FSU. He referred to special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge when revealing the news on social media.

Cotton has earned plenty of interest since the new year and he's already scheduled official visits to Arkansas, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, and Memphis. He's not believed to have visited Tallahassee as a recruit previously but that could change with Rutledge's ties to Mississippi. The new face on the coaching staff has already helped with bringing in groups of prospects from the Magnolia State.

As far as Cotton, he's coming off a promising junior season where he caught 48 passes for 700 yards and six touchdowns. He helped guide Grenada High School to its first state championship in program history. Cotton has outstanding size at 6-foot-5 and flashes a boatload of potential.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 553 overall prospect, the No. 85 WR, and the No. 18 recruit in Mississippi in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 16 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Junior Hykeem Williams

Junior Jordan Scott

Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

