Nole Gameday

FSU Football offers Top 10 Class of 2026 offensive lineman

FSU extends an offer to elite 2026 OL prospect as recruiting heats up.

Tommy Mire

Tommy Tofi/Twitter
In this story:

The Florida State Seminoles are looking to reconstruct their offensive line under new OL coach Herb Hand, who they hired away from UCF in the offseason. Hand is a veteran coach with 25 years of experience at the FBS level, with stops at UCF, Auburn, Texas, and Penn State, among others.

It wouldn't be a long shot to say that Hand knows what he's looking for in an offensive lineman and what it takes to build a cornerstone for an offense, and on Monday, the 'Noles extended an offer to class of 2026 four-star offensive lineman Tommy Tofi.

READ MORE: Florida State offers dynamic three-star athlete who had nearly 2,500 yards and 30 TDs in 2024

Tofi is a 6-foot-6, 320-pound interior lineman out of Archbishop Riordan in San Fransisco, California. He is regarded as the No. 9 interior offensive lineman in the country and the No. 17 player overall in the State of California. He was also named West Catholic Athletic League Junior of the Year in 2024.

He's played both the guard and tackle positions at the high school level but is projected to play the guard position in the collegiate ranks. The Crusaders had two running backs with 10+ touchdowns last season, which is an area that the 'Noles are looking to improve in moving forward.

Tofi currently holds 30 offers from some of the nation's most prestigious college football programs in the country like Ohio State, Miami, Florida, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Penn State, Auburn, Tennessee, Arizona State, Oregon, and Washington.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have on Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash, Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

READ MORE: Florida State standout defender projected to reunite with former teammates for LA Rams

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

  Former FSU Football star retiring after legendary NFL Front Office career

 Jacksonville Jaguars hire assistant strength coach away from FSU Football

 Which Florida State true freshman has the potential to develop into something special?

 True freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry excited for FSU’s up-tempo offense under Gus Malzahn

Published
Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting