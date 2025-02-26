FSU Football offers Top 10 Class of 2026 offensive lineman
The Florida State Seminoles are looking to reconstruct their offensive line under new OL coach Herb Hand, who they hired away from UCF in the offseason. Hand is a veteran coach with 25 years of experience at the FBS level, with stops at UCF, Auburn, Texas, and Penn State, among others.
It wouldn't be a long shot to say that Hand knows what he's looking for in an offensive lineman and what it takes to build a cornerstone for an offense, and on Monday, the 'Noles extended an offer to class of 2026 four-star offensive lineman Tommy Tofi.
Tofi is a 6-foot-6, 320-pound interior lineman out of Archbishop Riordan in San Fransisco, California. He is regarded as the No. 9 interior offensive lineman in the country and the No. 17 player overall in the State of California. He was also named West Catholic Athletic League Junior of the Year in 2024.
He's played both the guard and tackle positions at the high school level but is projected to play the guard position in the collegiate ranks. The Crusaders had two running backs with 10+ touchdowns last season, which is an area that the 'Noles are looking to improve in moving forward.
Tofi currently holds 30 offers from some of the nation's most prestigious college football programs in the country like Ohio State, Miami, Florida, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Penn State, Auburn, Tennessee, Arizona State, Oregon, and Washington.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have on Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash, Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
