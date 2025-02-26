Nole Gameday

Florida State offers dynamic three-star athlete who had nearly 2,500 yards and 30 TDs in 2024

The rising senior is a trending name nationally.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State is expanding its recruiting board as winter begins to turn to spring in Tallahassee.

On Tuesday, the Seminoles extended a scholarship offer to three-star athlete Justin Williams, who referenced wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. when posting about the news on social media. Williams is a dynamic threat on offense and he's coming off a breakout campaign.

As a junior, Williams was named a finalist for Florida'a 6A Mr. Football award while starring for Buchholz High School. He started off the season at wide receiver before taking snaps at running back as the year progressed.

Williams rushed 108 times for 1,023 yards and 16 touchdowns along with adding 85 catches for 1,473 yards and 13 more touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Williams set the school record with seven total touchdowns in a 63-22 victory against Tocoi Creek High School in October.

Since the beginning of the new year, Williams has seen his offer sheet grow immensely. The Seminoles join a list of contenders which includes Kentucky, Utah, Louisville, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and UCF.

The Florida native plays baseball at the prep level as well. He helped guide Buchholz High School to its first ever state title appearance. It's unclear if he plans to pursue competing in both sports at the college level.

Williams isn't believed to have visited Florida State as a recruit previously. The Seminoles will likely try to get him in for a spring practice.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 18 overall prospect and the No. 37 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Junior Hykeem Williams

Junior Jordan Scott

Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

