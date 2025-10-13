FSU football pursuing recruit in move fans may not love
Florida State's struggles on the recruiting trail and the lack of consistent development across the roster have been exposed since the beginning of the 2024 season.
The same issues are rearing their head now that the Seminoles are on another three-game losing streak.
Though FSU does have a talented class committed in #Tribe26, head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are lacking true difference makers in the trenches.
The Seminoles only have one blue-recruit pledged along the offensive line (IOL Da'Ron Parks) and defensive line (IDL Earnest Rankins). Right now, there are no true offensive tackles or defensive ends in the class, two positions where Florida State is lacking.
That's led FSU to expand the board in recent weeks and the new targets aren't necessarily inspiring.
Florida State Offers JUCO DE In Controversial Move
On Sunday, Florida State extended a scholarship offer to three-star JUCO pass-rusher Josh Warren, who was in Tallahassee for a visit over the weekend.
Warren, an unranked recruit in the 2025 class, is in his first season at Georgia Military College. He's totaled 16 tackles, eight tackles for loss, seven sacks, and a forced fumble in six games.
In recent weeks, Warren has picked up offers from North Carolina State, Minnesota, and West Virginia, among others.
This latest move shows how desperate Florida State is after missing out on basically all of its top targets at the position. It's simply unacceptable for the Seminoles to be this poor at recruiting in the trenches.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 55 overall JUCO prospect, the No, 25 JUCO EDGE, and the No. 2 JUCO recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
Florida State holds 25 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star DL Judah Daniels
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
