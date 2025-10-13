Nole Gameday

FSU football pursuing recruit in move fans may not love

The Seminoles have expanded the recruiting board in a less than inspiring move.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State's struggles on the recruiting trail and the lack of consistent development across the roster have been exposed since the beginning of the 2024 season.

The same issues are rearing their head now that the Seminoles are on another three-game losing streak.

Though FSU does have a talented class committed in #Tribe26, head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are lacking true difference makers in the trenches.

READ MORE: Third straight defeat leads to more depth chart changes for FSU football

The Seminoles only have one blue-recruit pledged along the offensive line (IOL Da'Ron Parks) and defensive line (IDL Earnest Rankins). Right now, there are no true offensive tackles or defensive ends in the class, two positions where Florida State is lacking.

That's led FSU to expand the board in recent weeks and the new targets aren't necessarily inspiring.

Florida State Offers JUCO DE In Controversial Move

Mike Norvell
Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Florida State extended a scholarship offer to three-star JUCO pass-rusher Josh Warren, who was in Tallahassee for a visit over the weekend.

Warren, an unranked recruit in the 2025 class, is in his first season at Georgia Military College. He's totaled 16 tackles, eight tackles for loss, seven sacks, and a forced fumble in six games.

In recent weeks, Warren has picked up offers from North Carolina State, Minnesota, and West Virginia, among others.

This latest move shows how desperate Florida State is after missing out on basically all of its top targets at the position. It's simply unacceptable for the Seminoles to be this poor at recruiting in the trenches.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 55 overall JUCO prospect, the No, 25 JUCO EDGE, and the No. 2 JUCO recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

Florida State holds 25 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

READ MORE: Mike Norvell delivers message to frustrated FSU football fans after 3rd straight loss

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting