FSU football targets new recruit after recent decommitment
Florida State's 2026 recruiting class took a couple of big hits last week, losing three commitments in a span of three days.
That included two losses in the defensive backfield with four-star cornerback Jay Timmons flipping to Ohio State and four-star safety Tedarius Hughes flipping to Syracuse.
READ MORE: FSU football navigating Tommy Castellanos' potential return for 2026 season
The Seminoles are adding a new name to the recruiting board late in the cycle.
FSU Offers JUCO DB Asaad Chapman
On Wednesday evening, Florida State extended a scholarship to JUCO cornerback Asaad Chapman. A prep recruit in the 2024 class, Chapman is in his second year at the junior college level.
In eight games this season, Chapman totaled 40 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown, four pass deflections, and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Chapman added two blocked kicks.
Chapman has scheduled official visits to Mississippi State, North Carolina, and UTSA. He's added offers from Oregon, Arkansas, and West Virginia, among others, in recent weeks.
Florida State might be too late to the party. We'll see if the Seminoles are able to get Chapman to Tallahassee in the near future. At the very least, it shows the program wants to make more additions in the defensive backfield.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 12 overall JUCO prospect, the No. 1 JUCO ATH, and the No. 5 JUCO recruit in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
Florida State holds 25 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.
The Seminoles hold pledges from five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon, four-star safety Darryl Bell III, and three-star safety Sean Johnson.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star DL Judah Daniels
Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley
Three-Star DE Chris Carbin
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star LB Daylen Green
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
READ MORE: Mike Norvell sickened by FSU football's loss to Clemson: 'that comes down to all of us'
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok