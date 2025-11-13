FSU football targets new recruit after recent decommitment

Nole Gameday

Dustin Lewis

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks down the field. The Miami Hurricanes lead the Florida State Seminoles 14-3 at the half on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025.
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks down the field. The Miami Hurricanes lead the Florida State Seminoles 14-3 at the half on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Florida State's 2026 recruiting class took a couple of big hits last week, losing three commitments in a span of three days.

That included two losses in the defensive backfield with four-star cornerback Jay Timmons flipping to Ohio State and four-star safety Tedarius Hughes flipping to Syracuse.

The Seminoles are adding a new name to the recruiting board late in the cycle.

FSU Offers JUCO DB Asaad Chapman

Asaad Chapman
Asaad Chapman/Twitter

On Wednesday evening, Florida State extended a scholarship to JUCO cornerback Asaad Chapman. A prep recruit in the 2024 class, Chapman is in his second year at the junior college level.

In eight games this season, Chapman totaled 40 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown, four pass deflections, and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Chapman added two blocked kicks.

Chapman has scheduled official visits to Mississippi State, North Carolina, and UTSA. He's added offers from Oregon, Arkansas, and West Virginia, among others, in recent weeks.

Florida State might be too late to the party. We'll see if the Seminoles are able to get Chapman to Tallahassee in the near future. At the very least, it shows the program wants to make more additions in the defensive backfield.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 12 overall JUCO prospect, the No. 1 JUCO ATH, and the No. 5 JUCO recruit in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

Florida State holds 25 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.

The Seminoles hold pledges from five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon, four-star safety Darryl Bell III, and three-star safety Sean Johnson.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley

Three-Star DE Chris Carbin

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star LB Daylen Green

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief.

