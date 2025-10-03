Nole Gameday

FSU football trying to flip Florida Gators running back commit

The Seminoles are looking to make a big move on the recruiting trail.

Tommy Mire

Florida State University Head Coach Mike Norvell smiles during the ACC Kickoff Media Days event in downtown Charlotte, N.C. Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Florida State University Head Coach Mike Norvell smiles during the ACC Kickoff Media Days event in downtown Charlotte, N.C. Wednesday, July 26, 2023. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK
The No. 18 Florida State Seminoles (3-1, 0-1 ACC) are heading into arguably their biggest game of the season when they host an undefeated No. 3 Miami team on Saturday night. All eyes will be on the classic rivalry and, possibly more importantly, the players in the 2026 recruiting cycle will have their attention on the 'Noles.

Florida State currently holds the No. 14 recruiting class heading into next season and will be looking to flip a talented running back from the Florida Gators' grasp.

Florida State Aims to Flip Four-Star Running Back

Carsyn Baker - Twitter.com
Carsyn Baker - Twitter.com

Four-star running back Carsyn Baker has been committed to UF since June, but has been on campus in Tallahassee, Florida, multiple times. Per On3's Steve Wiltfong, FSU remains on the 6'0'', 195-pound Fairburn, Georgia native's radar, and will be in attendance for the showdown in Tallahassee.

"You know he loves Florida; that was a program that he committed to, but Florida State was a program that was always in the mix for him as well," Wiltfong said. "He's coming to see one of the biggest games this weekend, and Florida State is recruiting him."

Baker closed his junior year with three consecutive 100-yard games, capped by a three-touchdown showing in the GHSA AAAAA state championship against national power Milton. He is currently ranked as the No. 16 running back in his class.

Multiple Flip Targets Will be on Campus for Miami

Carsyn Baker
Carsyn Baker - Twitter

On3 reports that up to 120 recruits could be on campus for the Miami matchup, including potential flips like Baker, alongside South Carolina running back commit Amari Thomas, Florida safety commit Kaiden Hall, Stanford cornerback commit Lasiah Jackson, and Oregon safety commit Xavier Lherisse.

The Seminoles are also recruiting Baker's Langston Hughes teammate Qwantavius Wiggins, who is a three-star running back currently committed to FIU.

"They're also recruiting his teammate, FIU commit, Qwantavius Wiggins, and Wiggins is going to be at Florida State next weekend for the Pitt game. Both backs are having a fantastic season for undefeated Langston Hughes."

Florida State’s pursuit of Baker, along with the long list of other top recruits expected in Tallahassee, underscores just how much weight this rivalry carries beyond the scoreboard. A prime-time stage against Miami also serves as an audition for the future, where a statement win could ripple through the 2026 cycle.

