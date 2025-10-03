FSU football trying to flip Florida Gators running back commit
The No. 18 Florida State Seminoles (3-1, 0-1 ACC) are heading into arguably their biggest game of the season when they host an undefeated No. 3 Miami team on Saturday night. All eyes will be on the classic rivalry and, possibly more importantly, the players in the 2026 recruiting cycle will have their attention on the 'Noles.
Florida State currently holds the No. 14 recruiting class heading into next season and will be looking to flip a talented running back from the Florida Gators' grasp.
Florida State Aims to Flip Four-Star Running Back
Four-star running back Carsyn Baker has been committed to UF since June, but has been on campus in Tallahassee, Florida, multiple times. Per On3's Steve Wiltfong, FSU remains on the 6'0'', 195-pound Fairburn, Georgia native's radar, and will be in attendance for the showdown in Tallahassee.
READ MORE: Three players who could define FSU football's rivalry matchup against Miami
"You know he loves Florida; that was a program that he committed to, but Florida State was a program that was always in the mix for him as well," Wiltfong said. "He's coming to see one of the biggest games this weekend, and Florida State is recruiting him."
Baker closed his junior year with three consecutive 100-yard games, capped by a three-touchdown showing in the GHSA AAAAA state championship against national power Milton. He is currently ranked as the No. 16 running back in his class.
Multiple Flip Targets Will be on Campus for Miami
On3 reports that up to 120 recruits could be on campus for the Miami matchup, including potential flips like Baker, alongside South Carolina running back commit Amari Thomas, Florida safety commit Kaiden Hall, Stanford cornerback commit Lasiah Jackson, and Oregon safety commit Xavier Lherisse.
The Seminoles are also recruiting Baker's Langston Hughes teammate Qwantavius Wiggins, who is a three-star running back currently committed to FIU.
"They're also recruiting his teammate, FIU commit, Qwantavius Wiggins, and Wiggins is going to be at Florida State next weekend for the Pitt game. Both backs are having a fantastic season for undefeated Langston Hughes."
Florida State’s pursuit of Baker, along with the long list of other top recruits expected in Tallahassee, underscores just how much weight this rivalry carries beyond the scoreboard. A prime-time stage against Miami also serves as an audition for the future, where a statement win could ripple through the 2026 cycle.
READ MORE: FSU football plummets in AP Top 25 Poll after shocking defeat
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok