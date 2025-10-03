Three players who could define FSU football's rivalry matchup against Miami
History’s greatest rivalries are forged in a fire unlike any other. They are more than contests. They are defining struggles that mark the passage of time. Hatfields and McCoys, Hamilton and Burr, Edison and Tesla. Bitter rivalries have etched their names into the fabric of history.
In sport, echoes of titans clashing fill the arenas: Frazier and Ali trading blows for heavyweight immortality, Bird and Magic attempting to outpace each other and elevating an entire sport in the process, Barcelona and Madrid dividing a nation with every touch of the ball.
Rivalries are blood against blood, ideology against ideology, the eternal flame of competition that compels each side not just to win, but to prove itself greater than the other in an endless clash. College Football’s history is littered with rivalries that define eras, and the state of Florida carries its own tale of fury. The tale of a rivalry forged in the very shadows of national titles.
For decades, the Seminoles and Hurricanes have collided in contests that have felt less like football games and more like seismic events, shifting the landscape of the sport itself. It’s a game wherein champions are made and seasons are broken. This is a rivalry of legends, and legends forged within it.
Masterminds of dynasties, Bobby Bowden and Jimmy Johnson. Ray Lewis leveling opponents like a force of nature. Peter Warrick turning the spotlight into his own stage. Ed Reed establishing a no fly zone. Dalvin Cook leaving defenders in his wake.
These games are where heroes cut their teeth, where names become immortal, and where the echoes of bone-rattling hits and last-second kicks reverberate across generations of hurricanes and Seminoles. It doesn’t need a catchy name or a fancy trophy. This is Florida State versus Miami, a never-ending battle with no shortage of gravitas.
Saturday’s contest feels like a return to form for these bitter rivals. A top-25 showdown with the weight of a conference title and College Football Playoff hopes hanging in the balance, it needs no added flair or manufactured hype.
Florida State enters fighting for survival, eager to prove last week’s stumble was only a monetary lapse. The Miami Hurricanes, meanwhile, come determined to reclaim its throne, desperate to show the nation that “The U” is, in fact, back. In the words of on HC Mike Norvell, “It will be a game that they remember for the rest of their life.”
Florida State faces an uphill battle on Saturday, requiring a near-perfect performance to topple a Miami team that many have already christened as a surefire title contender. Much like the heroes that have characterized the matchups of FSU-Miami of old, the singular brilliance of individuals who rise to the occasion will be a difference maker for the Seminoles.
All eyes turn to three Seminoles who must deliver their best when the lights are brightest on Saturday night.
1. Earl Little Jr., Safety
Earl Little Jr. deserved to be on one of these lists weeks ago, but if I’m being honest, I selfishly saved him for this game. You see, Little Jr. has been an integral part of DC Tony White’s revamped Florida State defense. Taking on the “rover” position, the 6’1”, 199-pound redshirt junior out of Fort Lauderdale has been a force felt everywhere on the field.
He’s laid the boom in the run game, patrolled the secondary over top, pressured quarterbacks off the edge, and tormented receivers that have crossed his path. Through five games, he leads the Seminoles in tackles with 28 stops to his name, adding one interception and a pass deflection to boot.
Little Jr.'s impact was indispensable in the upset against his former team, Alabama, wherein his sheer physicality down after down showcased a side of him that fans didn’t see much of last year.
But as much as he’s flashed, the veteran defensive back hasn’t been flawless.
His struggles against Virginia, particularly in finishing plays, were evident, and he admitted as much in this week’s press conference. “It’s all going to boil down to physicality and who wants it more,” Little Jr. said, a sentiment that aligns perfectly with what Florida State will need against a Miami rushing attack that ranks among the nation’s best.
The truth is, it’s hard to pinpoint a single area of the game where Little Jr. must leave his mark, because the rover role demands he leaves fingerprints on every possession. Whether it’s plugging gaps in the run game, sticking with receivers in space, or disguising coverage looks, he’ll be at the center of it all.
If he can recapture that elite Week 1 form, Florida State’s defense will have a chance to correct course after a disappointing outing against Virginia, and his impact could very well be the difference between Miami gaining momentum and the Seminoles rediscovering their defensive identity.
2. Duce Robinson, Wide Receiver
Come Saturday, Florida State’s offense will come toe to toe with a new-look Miami Hurricane defense commanded by DC Corey Hetherman. Behind a defensive line that has been touted as the nation’s best, the Canes have been nearly impenetrable on the ground, holding opponents to just 76.3 rushing yards per game and a stingy 11.5 points per outing.
Miami’s defensive front, led by the relentless Rueben Bain Jr., has been a thorn in the side of every offense it’s faced. Limiting his impact will be a tall order, and without consistent success on the ground, Gus Malzahn’s attack will be forced to turn to the air.
Enter WR Duce Robinson. Florida State will need yet another significant performance from its leading pass catcher if it hopes to move the ball with any regularity. Robinson, who we highlighted earlier in the season, struggled to find his footing in Week 1. Since then, the junior transfer from USC has settled in as the go-to option in the Seminoles’ receiving corps.
He currently leads the offense with a staggering 17 receptions for 346 yards and 3 touchdowns, and has quickly established himself as QB Tommy Castellanos’ most trusted target.
Time and again, he and Castellanos have connected in the most pressing of situations. Their chemistry has been capable of shifting the momentum of a game in an instant. Against Miami’s physically dominating front, Robinson’s ability to stretch the field vertically will be crucial in keeping the Hurricanes honest.
If Castellanos and Robinson can hit on a few of those deep strikes, it may be just enough to limit the impact of Miami’s front and give the Seminole offense a fighting chance.
3. Tommy Castellanos, Quarterback
Let’s not beat around the bush here. Florida State’s X-Factor in this game is going to be its lead man, quarterback, Tommy Castellanos.
When Castellanos is at the top of his game, there are few quarterbacks in college football who look better. His status as PFF’s highest-graded quarterback in the nation with a grade of 91.1 is proof enough to back this up.
His ability to extend plays with his legs and improvise when things break down has bailed Florida State out of countless sticky situations already this season. When he struggles, however, so too does the Florida State offense.
In the early throes of last week’s contest against Virginia, Castellanos was far from perfect. He turned the ball over on a handful of occasions, and inconsistencies in his reads and accuracy in the passing game dug the ‘Noles a hole they would ultimately never climb out of.
The loss to the Hoos can’t be placed solely at the feet of Castellanos, however. In fact, he delivered in the closing moments of regulation to even give his team a chance at escaping Charlottesville with a win.
Last week’s performance aside, Castellanos has been a pillar of Florida State’s offensive transformation. He’s completed 45 of his 70 passes for 848 yards and 4 touchdowns through the air, while adding 41 carries for 217 yards and four more scores on the ground.
Turnovers continue to be a persistent issue for the veteran quarterback, with three interceptions on the season thus far. Against Miami’s defense, which is a unit giving up just 11.5 points per game, the margin for committing such errors will surely shrink considerably.
If Castellanos has shown us anything, it’s that he’s a gamer. When the lights are brightest and the pressure is on, the quarterback is not afraid to embrace the moment. Saturday will present perhaps the biggest stage he has been on to date. For Florida State to have a chance at knocking off their bitter rival, it’ll need Castellanos to be both an energizer and a playmaker.
His energy, his ability to extend plays, and his willingness to put everything on the line must set the tone for the rest of this team. Equally as important will be his poise, his decision-making, and his ability to protect the football against a Miami defense eager to capitalize on mistakes.
Long story short: Florida State will need the swagger-filled, playmaking version of Tommy Castellanos to take the field in Doak on Saturday night.
