Latest Florida State commit announces official visit plans, including trips to other schools
Florida State's latest addition to its 2026 class came last week in the form of three-star linebacker Karon Maycock, who committed to the Seminoles over Miami, Alabama, Florida, and others. Maycock's recruiting ranking may not flash off the page but he's a player with the potential to be a versatile defender at the college level.
That ceiling has other programs continuing to pursue Maycock despite his pledge to Florida State. Over the weekend, the South Florida product announced four official visit dates. Maycock will start off his summer at Miami (May 30-June 1) with trips also planned to Penn State (June 5-7), Alabama (June 13-15), and FSU (June 20-22).
Like with every recruitment, it's a fight to the finish, especially when you're considering a prospect out of Miami. It always feels like there's a little bit of drama to overcome when trying to pull a prospect from the 305.
Maycock is coming off a junior season at Miami Central High School where he totaled 62 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, and three pass deflections in eight games. Former FSU star Derrick Gibson was recently hired as the head coach at Miami Central.
The Florida native has held an offer from Florida State for well over a year. He visited Tallahassee for a junior day in February leading up to his commitment to the Seminoles. The trip gave Maycock an opportunity to sit down with head coach Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator Tony White, and linebackers coach John Papuchis.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 569 overall prospect, the No. 43 LB, and the No. 86 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson
Senior Elijah Herring
Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.
Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill
Junior Blake Nichelson
Junior Justin Cryer
Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee
Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres
Redshirt Freshman Timir Hickman-Collins
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish
Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman
True Freshman Ethan Pritchard