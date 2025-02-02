Lengthy Florida State defensive back pledge picks up offer from fellow ACC school
Florida State hosted a junior day for the third consecutive weekend to open up February. The Seminoles had plenty of talent on campus, including a handful of elite recruits in the 2027 class.
One of the more important visitors coming into Tallahassee was three-star safety and FSU commitment, Tedarius Hughes. Over the last couple of weeks, Hughes has been picking up interest from multiple P4 programs so the Seminoles needed to get him back in town. They did just that and it seems like the trip went well.
READ MORE: Top quarterback Brady Smigiel, Father reveal why he decommitted from Florida State
Regardless, Hughes garnered another new suitor on Saturday evening. According to his social media, Pittsburgh has extended him a scholarship, joining Florida as the second school to offer him since the calendar flipped to 2025.
Coaches from programs such as Syracuse and Miami have met with him this month. The Seminoles have done their best to keep Hughes in the boat, sending head coach Mike Norvell and defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. to visit him in January.
Hughes had a big junior year for South Dade High School, contributing on both sides of the ball for a team that made the playoffs. He totaled 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, five pass deflections, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Hughes caught 12 passes for 187 yards and four scores. He also returned nine punts for 175 yards (19.4 yards per return) and another score.
The Florida native totaled a season-high six tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass deflection in a 14-7 victory against Homestead High School on August 30. He reeled in five catches for 77 yards and two scores in a 48-13 victory against Santaluces High School on November 15.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 464 overall prospect, the No. 40 S, and the No. 71 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 10 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
READ MORE: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment
• Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons
• Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX
• Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry