Lengthy Florida State defensive back pledge picks up offer from fellow ACC school

Other programs are continuing to show interest in the Florida State commit.

Dustin Lewis

Tedarius Hughes/Twitter
Florida State hosted a junior day for the third consecutive weekend to open up February. The Seminoles had plenty of talent on campus, including a handful of elite recruits in the 2027 class.

One of the more important visitors coming into Tallahassee was three-star safety and FSU commitment, Tedarius Hughes. Over the last couple of weeks, Hughes has been picking up interest from multiple P4 programs so the Seminoles needed to get him back in town. They did just that and it seems like the trip went well.

Regardless, Hughes garnered another new suitor on Saturday evening. According to his social media, Pittsburgh has extended him a scholarship, joining Florida as the second school to offer him since the calendar flipped to 2025.

Coaches from programs such as Syracuse and Miami have met with him this month. The Seminoles have done their best to keep Hughes in the boat, sending head coach Mike Norvell and defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. to visit him in January.

Hughes had a big junior year for South Dade High School, contributing on both sides of the ball for a team that made the playoffs. He totaled 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, five pass deflections, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Hughes caught 12 passes for 187 yards and four scores. He also returned nine punts for 175 yards (19.4 yards per return) and another score.

The Florida native totaled a season-high six tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass deflection in a 14-7 victory against Homestead High School on August 30. He reeled in five catches for 77 yards and two scores in a 48-13 victory against Santaluces High School on November 15.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 464 overall prospect, the No. 40 S, and the No. 71 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 10 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

