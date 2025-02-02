Massive offensive lineman includes Florida State in final four schools list
Florida State has beefed up its offensive line this offseason and the Seminoles are looking to continue stocking up the unit for future seasons. Offensive line coach Herb Hand hasn't missed a beat since being officially hired by the program in December.
On Saturday evening, three-star offensive lineman Malcolm Gaston announced his recruitment is down to four schools. The Seminoles made the cut alongside Georgia, Florida, and Virginia Tech. Galston was in Tallahassee in January for an unofficial visit to attend a junior day. He took a trip to check out the Bulldogs this weekend.
Gaston spent his junior season as the starting left tackle on a North Augusta High School team that went 12-2 and made it to the state semifinals. He will likely move to the interior at the college level.
The Seminoles are firmly a contender in this recruitment. The coaching staff will need to lock in an official visit with Gaston this summer.
The 6-foot-5, 330-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 24 IOL and the No. 7 recruit in South Carolina in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 10 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
