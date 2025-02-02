Massive offensive lineman includes Florida State in final four schools list

Nole Gameday

The Seminoles are firmly a top contender for the 6-foot-5, 330-pound offensive lineman.

Florida State has beefed up its offensive line this offseason and the Seminoles are looking to continue stocking up the unit for future seasons. Offensive line coach Herb Hand hasn't missed a beat since being officially hired by the program in December.

On Saturday evening, three-star offensive lineman Malcolm Gaston announced his recruitment is down to four schools. The Seminoles made the cut alongside Georgia, Florida, and Virginia Tech. Galston was in Tallahassee in January for an unofficial visit to attend a junior day. He took a trip to check out the Bulldogs this weekend.

Gaston spent his junior season as the starting left tackle on a North Augusta High School team that went 12-2 and made it to the state semifinals. He will likely move to the interior at the college level.

The Seminoles are firmly a contender in this recruitment. The coaching staff will need to lock in an official visit with Gaston this summer.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 24 IOL and the No. 7 recruit in South Carolina in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 10 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Chastan Brown

