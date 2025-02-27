No. 1 cornerback schedules official visit to FSU Football
Florida State is investing a lot of effort into locking down the state of Florida and surrounding recruiting areas during the 2026 cycle. Last month, the coaching staff traveled all over the Sunshine State to meet with top recruits, continuing to foster relationships that could prove valuable throughout the year.
The Seminoles are positioning themselves as a contender for an elite prospect. According to On3, the No. 1 cornerback in the country, Chauncey Kennon, has scheduled an official visit to Florida State from June 15-17. Kennon will also take trips to Auburn, Miami, Georgia, and LSU this summer.
This is a recruitment filled with heavy-hitters but FSU is in a solid spot after hosting Kennon for a junior day in January. Shortly before that visit, he named the Seminoles in his top ten alongside Georgia, Miami, Colorado, Missouri, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss.
Auburn and LSU didn't make that initial list but will still get official visits.
As a junior, Kennon contributed on both sides of the ball for a Booker High School team that went 10-4 and made it to the state semifinals. He totaled 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, 16 pass deflections, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown. Kennon added ten receptions for 316 yards and six more scores.
The Florida native caught a season-high three passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 64-0 victory against Lely High School on August 23. He returned an interception for a score and added three pass deflections in the 28-23 playoff loss to Raines High School on December 3.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 32 overall prospect, the No. 1 CB, and the No. 6 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
