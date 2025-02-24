No. 1 quarterback eliminates FSU Football from contention

BREAKING: Five-Star QB Jared Curtis is down to 2️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The Nation’s No. 1 QB has canceled his Official Visits to Auburn and South Carolina



He will only be taking OVs to Georgia and Oregonhttps://t.co/HsulXigmGC pic.twitter.com/R0Ycq1FNSH