No. 1 quarterback eliminates FSU Football from contention
Nearly a month has passed since Florida State lost the top commitment in its 2026 class, four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel. After pledging to the Seminoles last summer, Smigiel decided to re-open his recruitment following the program's 2-10 season and decision to hire Gus Malzahn to run the offense.
In the aftermath of the move, Florida State has been searching for a new quarterback to lead #Tribe26. The options included a longshot as head coach Mike Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz made their way to Tennessee last month to meet with five-star signal-caller and No. 1 QB, Jared Curtis.
READ MORE: Chicago Bears cut former FSU Football standout to save cap space
Over the weekend, Curtis cut his recruitment down to two schools. The Seminoles were not included as Curtis plans to focus on Georgia and Oregon moving forward. That doesn't really come as a surprise considering the Bulldogs and Ducks are two of the top programs in the country.
FSU really needed to secure a visit to have any shot at Curtis, who hasn't been in Tallahassee since 2023. Obviously, that didn't transpire so now the Seminoles will turn to other options.
Curtis is coming off a junior season at Nashville Christian High School where he completed 179/255 passes for 2,830 yards with 40 touchdowns to three interceptions while adding 88 rushes for 637 yards and 18 more scores. He tossed 4+ touchdowns in five different games, including six touchdowns in a 62-34 playoff victory against Jackson Christian on November 11.
The Tennessee native completed a season-high 27/37 passes for 371 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions along with three scores on the ground in a 45-7 win against Columbia Academy on October 11. Curtis led his team to a 12-1 record and a state championship.
The Seminoles extended offers to five-star Keisean Henderson, four-star Landon Duckworth, and four-star Bentley Bowe in January. Duckworth is the most realistic option for FSU at this stage considering his relationship with Malzahn that dates back to his time at UCF.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 11 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Thomas Castellanos
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Redshirt Freshman Trever Jackson
True Freshman Kevin Sperry
READ MORE: Florida State standout defender projected to reunite with former teammates for LA Rams
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Former FSU Football standouts, including Jared Verse and Jordan Travis, recognized at FSU-UM basketball game
• Malique Ewin dominates as FSU Basketball completes season sweep of Miami, 74-66
• Which Florida State true freshman has the potential to develop into something special?
• True freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry excited for FSU’s up-tempo offense under Gus Malzahn