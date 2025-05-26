One of FSU’s top recruits schedules visit with SEC powerhouse
Florida State's 2027 class has been a point of intrigue this offseason. The Seminoles have added four verbal pledges to the haul since January, springboarding #Tribe27 into the No. 1 spot in the country.
There's obviously a long time to go in the recruiting cycle and FSU will have to battle to hold onto its commitments for the next year and a half.
Four-star cornerback Jaylen Scott got things started for the Seminoles earlier this year, committing during a junior day visit. Scott has continued to add offers to his list throughout the last few months.
The Tennessee Volunteers have been a longtime suitor for Scott's services, extending him an offer back in August of 2024. That was even before the Seminoles joined his recruitment in December of that year.
Scott has taken trips to multiple other programs this offseason and that will continue later this month. According to his social media, he's set to be in Knoxville on May 31.
After making a run to the College Football Playoff, the Volunteers are picking up some momentum on the trail behind head coach Josh Heupel.
Scott is coming off a terrific sophomore campaign at LeFlore High School where he starred all over the field. He totaled 107 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 12 pass deflections, and four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Scott caught five passes for 100 yards and one touchdown while taking back a kickoff 95 yards for a score as well.
The Alabama native recorded a season-high 16 tackles in a 44-6 victory against Wayne County High School on August 30. In a 44-0 playoff win against Northside High School on November 8, Scott totaled nine tackles, one pass deflection, and an 89-yard pick-six.
The 6-foot-0, 165-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 91 overall prospect, the No. 9 S, and the No. 5 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 1 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive back Mekhi Williams and four-star defensive back Bryce Williams
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Jaylen Scott
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Four-Star WR Kaneilius Purdy
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
