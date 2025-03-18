Nole Gameday

Prized Florida State commitment schedules return trip to Tallahassee

The Seminoles are fighting to hold onto the talented recruit.

Dustin Lewis

Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell smiles during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell smiles during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State enters the spring battling to hold onto multiple members of its 2026 class. That includes three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne, who committed to the Seminoles in December but is still entertaining other programs. He's scheduled official visits to Penn State, Syracuse, Georgia, and Arkansas.

Payne was offensive line coach Herb Hand's first pledge since arriving at FSU and the Seminoles aren't looking to let him go without a fight. According to his social media, Payne will be in Tallahassee this weekend for an unofficial visit, his first trip to town since his initial commitment.

READ MORE: Former FSU star signs $2.5 million deal with Houston Texans

The Seminoles will have an opportunity to remind Payne of why he chose them in the first place ahead of his slate of official visits.

Payne started at left tackle during his junior season at Jones High School. He helped the Tigers make an appearance in the state championship game, coming up short 40-31 to American Heritage and FSU signee, Gregory Xavier Thomas. Payne brings tremendous size to the table and has a lot of potential. He was a prep teammate of Florida State quarterback Trever Jackson.

The Florida native has built a strong relationship with Hand and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn dating back to their time at UCF. He picked up an offer from the Knights and visited the program multiple times.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 742 overall prospect, the No. 61 OT, and the No. 103 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

READ MORE: Florida Gators QB takes shot at FSU Football’s stadium atmosphere

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

  FSU Football spring tight end preview: rebuilt room isn't lacking in talent

 ESPN’s Paul Finebaum bashes FSU, Clemson in conference realignment debate

 Salary terms, contract details revealed for new FSU Basketball head coach Luke Loucks

 Transfer defensive lineman hints at injury ahead of FSU Football’s spring camp

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting