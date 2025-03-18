Prized Florida State commitment schedules return trip to Tallahassee
Florida State enters the spring battling to hold onto multiple members of its 2026 class. That includes three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne, who committed to the Seminoles in December but is still entertaining other programs. He's scheduled official visits to Penn State, Syracuse, Georgia, and Arkansas.
Payne was offensive line coach Herb Hand's first pledge since arriving at FSU and the Seminoles aren't looking to let him go without a fight. According to his social media, Payne will be in Tallahassee this weekend for an unofficial visit, his first trip to town since his initial commitment.
The Seminoles will have an opportunity to remind Payne of why he chose them in the first place ahead of his slate of official visits.
Payne started at left tackle during his junior season at Jones High School. He helped the Tigers make an appearance in the state championship game, coming up short 40-31 to American Heritage and FSU signee, Gregory Xavier Thomas. Payne brings tremendous size to the table and has a lot of potential. He was a prep teammate of Florida State quarterback Trever Jackson.
The Florida native has built a strong relationship with Hand and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn dating back to their time at UCF. He picked up an offer from the Knights and visited the program multiple times.
The 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 742 overall prospect, the No. 61 OT, and the No. 103 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
