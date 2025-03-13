Promising DB commits to Miami Hurricanes over FSU Football
Florida State always keeps an eye on the future while focusing on the present. That's why it's no surprise that the Seminoles are already gearing up for the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes with the 2026 cycle still in its early stages.
On Thursday, 2027 defensive back Kenton Dopson announced he was committing to Miami over Florida State, Syracuse, and Georgia. Dopson took a visit to check out one of the Hurricanes' spring practices earlier this month.
The Seminoles were a relatively new contender in his recruitment after extending him an offer in January. Dopson hasn't been to Tallahassee since last summer. Obviously, there's still a long time to go in this one and Florida State will probably get him back on campus at some point later this year.
Dopson is coming off a sophomore season at Miami Norland High School where he totaled 16 tackles, 16 pass deflections, and three interceptions. He picked off a pass in three different games and racked up five pass deflections in a 45-20 loss to Chaminade-Madonna High School on September 19.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back has not yet been rated in the 2027 class by 247Sports.
Florida State holds one verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 4 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed defensive back Jaylen Scott.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
CB Jaylen Scott
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
