Recruiting target commits to Baylor over Florida State
Florida State's offensive line class has begun to grow over the last few days. Since Sunday, the Seminoles have netted commitments from three-star international recruit Luke Fancis and three-star interior offensive lineman Jakobe Green.
The recent additions mean FSU and offensive line coach Herb Hand are now focused on the offensive tackle position to shore up #Tribe26.
That means some targets who were previously on the board are no longer takes at this stage for Florida State.
On Tuesday evening, three-star offensive lineman Donel Robinson Jr. announced his pledge to Baylor over the Seminoles. Robinson Jr. was in Tallahassee for his official visit over the weekend but likely lost his spot with Francis and Green hopping on board.
After all, Robinson Jr. is expected to contribute along the interior at the college level.
Robinson Jr. picked up an offer from Florida State back in January. His trip to campus last weekend was his first time visiting the Seminoles this year.
The 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 392 overall prospect, the No. 32 IOL, and the No. 15 recruit in Mississippi in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds 19 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 9 in the country. Along with Francis and Green, the Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
