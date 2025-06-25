Nole Gameday

Recruiting target commits to Baylor over Florida State

Recent commitments for the Seminoles likely led to a target to commit elsewhere.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from field against the Miami Hurricanes during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State's offensive line class has begun to grow over the last few days. Since Sunday, the Seminoles have netted commitments from three-star international recruit Luke Fancis and three-star interior offensive lineman Jakobe Green.

The recent additions mean FSU and offensive line coach Herb Hand are now focused on the offensive tackle position to shore up #Tribe26.

That means some targets who were previously on the board are no longer takes at this stage for Florida State.

On Tuesday evening, three-star offensive lineman Donel Robinson Jr. announced his pledge to Baylor over the Seminoles. Robinson Jr. was in Tallahassee for his official visit over the weekend but likely lost his spot with Francis and Green hopping on board.

After all, Robinson Jr. is expected to contribute along the interior at the college level.

Robinson Jr. picked up an offer from Florida State back in January. His trip to campus last weekend was his first time visiting the Seminoles this year.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 392 overall prospect, the No. 32 IOL, and the No. 15 recruit in Mississippi in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds 19 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 9 in the country. Along with Francis and Green, the Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

