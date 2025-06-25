FSU Football flips legacy recruit from Big Ten school as #Tribe26 blossoms
Florida State has consistently prioritized adding Seminole legacies under head coach Mike Norvell. Garnet and Gold bloodlines run true across the roster after the program added wide receiver Duce Robinson and cornerback Antonio Cromartie Jr., along with retaining players such as wide receiver Camdon Frier this offseason.
The Seminoles are looking to keep the trend going in #Tribe26 following the commitments of four-star wide receiver Devin Carter and three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata. The class dwindled slightly to begin the month but has started to rise back among the top nationally over the last two weeks.
READ MORE: FSU football fans get good news in latest team video
On Tuesday, FSU made a notable addition to the class as four-star cornerback Jay Timmons announced he was flipping his commitment from Indiana to the Seminoles. Timmons picked up an offer from Florida State at the beginning of June and made his decision in the aftermath of an official visit to Tallahassee.
After pledging to the Hoosiers in April, an offer from Florida State was too much to pass up, considering his history with the program.
The son of former FSU standout linebacker Lawrence Timmons, he starred all over the field for Pine-Richland High School as a junior. Timmons totaled 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles, ten pass deflections, two fumble recoveries that he returned for touchdowns, and four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns on defense.
Timmons added 40 catches for 755 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing eight times for 108 yards on offense. He also returned kickoffs and punts.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 403 overall prospect, the No. 32 CB, and the No. 13 recruit in Pennsylvania in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
The elder Timmons donned garnet and gold from 2004-06. He entered the starting lineup in 2006, recording a career-high 79 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, five sacks, seven pass deflections, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, including one he returned for a touchdown, two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown, and two blocked kicks.
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Timmons in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He spent a decade with the Steelers and had a short stint with the Miami Dolphins. Timmons won Super Bowl XLIII with the Steelers. He recorded over 1,000 tackles in his career, earning second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2014.
With the addition of Timmons, Florida State holds 19 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul ranks No. 9 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.
Timmons is the third legacy recruit to join the class alongside four-star wide receiver Devin Carter and three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
OL Luke Francis
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
READ MORE: Cornerback prospect shuts down recruitment, sticks with Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok