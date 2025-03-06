Nole Gameday

Seminole Legacy locks in visit to FSU Football for special recruiting event

The legacy recruit has been a familiar face at Florida State.

Dustin Lewis

Michael Ionata/Twitter
In this story:

Florida State is gearing up to host a special recruiting event later this month which will bring a lot of talent to Tallahassee. Every spring, the Seminoles hold a recruiting weekend focused on bringing former standouts back to town who can interact with potential recruits.

Prospects are already publicly declaring their intentions to be at FSU on March 22. Three-star offensive lineman and Seminole legacy, Mike Ionata, will be among those in attendance in a few weeks.

READ MORE: Transfer defensive lineman hints at injury ahead of FSU Football’s spring camp

Ionata was re-offered by Florida State earlier this year and head coach Mike Norvell dropped by his high school via helicopter in January. He's been a familiar face on campus over the last couple of years, including for a junior day shortly after the calendar flipped to 2025.

The Florida native is the son of former FSU offensive lineman Joey Ionata, who played for the Seminoles from 1984-88. Ionata was a full-time starter during his final two years with the program and was an AP All-American honorable mention in 1988. The younger Ionata also has an older brother, Joseph Ionata, who signed with Alabama in 2023.

Ionata was the starting left tackle on a Calvary Christian High School team that went 6-3 last fall. Ionata already has good size and he's athletic enough to get up to the second level of the defense. It'll be important for the Seminoles to continue having offensive line coach Herb Hand build a relationship with Ionata.

The 6-foot-5.5, 300-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 748 overall prospect, the No. 66 IOL, and the No. 106 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and are in contention for multiple other offensive linemen.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

READ MORE: Florida Gators QB takes shot at FSU Football’s stadium atmosphere

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

  Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine

 FSU defensive tackle goes viral during NFL Combine 40-yard dash

 Former FSU Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald showcases accuracy at 2025 NFL Combine

 Best photos of former FSU stars Azareye'h Thomas, Joshua Farmer, and Ryan Fitzgerald at 2025 NFL Combine

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting