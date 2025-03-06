Seminole Legacy locks in visit to FSU Football for special recruiting event
Florida State is gearing up to host a special recruiting event later this month which will bring a lot of talent to Tallahassee. Every spring, the Seminoles hold a recruiting weekend focused on bringing former standouts back to town who can interact with potential recruits.
Prospects are already publicly declaring their intentions to be at FSU on March 22. Three-star offensive lineman and Seminole legacy, Mike Ionata, will be among those in attendance in a few weeks.
Ionata was re-offered by Florida State earlier this year and head coach Mike Norvell dropped by his high school via helicopter in January. He's been a familiar face on campus over the last couple of years, including for a junior day shortly after the calendar flipped to 2025.
The Florida native is the son of former FSU offensive lineman Joey Ionata, who played for the Seminoles from 1984-88. Ionata was a full-time starter during his final two years with the program and was an AP All-American honorable mention in 1988. The younger Ionata also has an older brother, Joseph Ionata, who signed with Alabama in 2023.
Ionata was the starting left tackle on a Calvary Christian High School team that went 6-3 last fall. Ionata already has good size and he's athletic enough to get up to the second level of the defense. It'll be important for the Seminoles to continue having offensive line coach Herb Hand build a relationship with Ionata.
The 6-foot-5.5, 300-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 748 overall prospect, the No. 66 IOL, and the No. 106 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and are in contention for multiple other offensive linemen.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
