Seminoles still in the hunt for tight end target ahead of commitment

Florida State has yet to add a tight end to #Tribe26.

Dustin Lewis

FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen at a Tour of Duty conditioning workout on Feb. 13, 2020. Img 5129
FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen at a Tour of Duty conditioning workout on Feb. 13, 2020. Img 5129 / Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Florida State is closing in on a tight end target who was in Tallahassee this past weekend.

The Seminoles have landed four commitments in the last nine days as #Tribe26 continues to grow.

Shortly after wrapping up his official visit to Florida State from June 13-15, three-star tight end Landen Miree trimmed his recruitment down to four and set a commitment date. Miree will be focused on the Seminoles, Arizona State, Washington, and Baylor as he moves towards an announcment on Friday, July 11.

Miree has held an offer from the Seminoles since December of 2024. He was on campus in April along with his recent official visit. Miree's already seen Arizona State and Baylor this summer. He'll end his round of trips at Washington this weekend.

The Ohio native is coming off a junior season where he caught 29 passes for 404 yards and six touchdowns.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 685 overall prospect, the No. 36 TE, and the No. 28 recruit in Ohio in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds 13 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 26 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to add a tight end to the haul.

Other targets at the tight end spot include recruits such as four-star Xavier Tiller, four-star Heze Kent, three-star Julius Miles, three-star Ar'Mari Towns, and three-star Kai Wesley.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas

Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad

Junior Randy Pittman

Sophomore Landen Thomas

Sophomore Amaree Williams

Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas

True Freshman Chase Loftin

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

