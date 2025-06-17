Seminoles still in the hunt for tight end target ahead of commitment
Florida State is closing in on a tight end target who was in Tallahassee this past weekend.
The Seminoles have landed four commitments in the last nine days as #Tribe26 continues to grow.
Shortly after wrapping up his official visit to Florida State from June 13-15, three-star tight end Landen Miree trimmed his recruitment down to four and set a commitment date. Miree will be focused on the Seminoles, Arizona State, Washington, and Baylor as he moves towards an announcment on Friday, July 11.
Miree has held an offer from the Seminoles since December of 2024. He was on campus in April along with his recent official visit. Miree's already seen Arizona State and Baylor this summer. He'll end his round of trips at Washington this weekend.
The Ohio native is coming off a junior season where he caught 29 passes for 404 yards and six touchdowns.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 685 overall prospect, the No. 36 TE, and the No. 28 recruit in Ohio in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds 13 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 26 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to add a tight end to the haul.
Other targets at the tight end spot include recruits such as four-star Xavier Tiller, four-star Heze Kent, three-star Julius Miles, three-star Ar'Mari Towns, and three-star Kai Wesley.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas
Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad
Junior Randy Pittman
Sophomore Landen Thomas
Sophomore Amaree Williams
Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas
True Freshman Chase Loftin
