BREAKING: Seminoles pick up major #Tribe26 boost with four-star DL commit James Carrington

The Seminoles have landed three commitments in eight days.

Mar 9, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head football coach Mike Norvell accepts the Bear Bryant coach of the Year award during a media timeout of a basketball game against the Miami Hurricanes at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State's efforts on the recruiting trail have begun to heat up midway through June. Over the last few weeks, the Seminoles brought in a ton of recruits for official visits and now the coaching staff is seeing it pay off.

The latest addition has #Tribe26 climbing back towards the top-25 in the country.

On Monday, four-star defensive lineman James 'Tank' Carrington announced he was committing to Florida State over Nebraska and Arkansas. Carrington also held offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, LSU, Oregon, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and USC, among others.

Carrington was in Tallahassee for an official visit that spanned from June 13-15. The Seminoles were able to do enough on the trip to land the four-star recruit ahead of his visit to Nebraska. He's FSU's third commitment in the last eight days.

Florida State offered Carrington back in 2023 but he hadn't returned to campus since then. This past weekend, he was able to spend ample time with head coach Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator Tony White, and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.

Carrington has moved around during his high school career, playing for different teams in Georgia, Maryland, Nevada, and California.

During his junior season, Carrington totaled 33 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and one forced fumble. He recorded at least one tackle for loss in seven different games.

The 6-foot-2, 257-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 357 overall prospect, the No. 41 DL, and the No. 34 recruit in California according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

With the addition of Carrington, Florida State holds 12 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul moves from No. 32 to No. 25 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau.

FSU is still searching for other options along the defensive interior with prospects such as four-star Kendall Guervil, four-star Deuce Geralds, four-star James Johnson, three-star Cameron Brickle, and three-star Tico Crittendon.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.

Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons

Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins

Junior Tyeland Coleman

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson

Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg

True Freshman Kevin Wynn

