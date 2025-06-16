BREAKING: Seminoles pick up major #Tribe26 boost with four-star DL commit James Carrington
Florida State's efforts on the recruiting trail have begun to heat up midway through June. Over the last few weeks, the Seminoles brought in a ton of recruits for official visits and now the coaching staff is seeing it pay off.
The latest addition has #Tribe26 climbing back towards the top-25 in the country.
On Monday, four-star defensive lineman James 'Tank' Carrington announced he was committing to Florida State over Nebraska and Arkansas. Carrington also held offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, LSU, Oregon, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and USC, among others.
Carrington was in Tallahassee for an official visit that spanned from June 13-15. The Seminoles were able to do enough on the trip to land the four-star recruit ahead of his visit to Nebraska. He's FSU's third commitment in the last eight days.
Florida State offered Carrington back in 2023 but he hadn't returned to campus since then. This past weekend, he was able to spend ample time with head coach Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator Tony White, and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.
Carrington has moved around during his high school career, playing for different teams in Georgia, Maryland, Nevada, and California.
During his junior season, Carrington totaled 33 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and one forced fumble. He recorded at least one tackle for loss in seven different games.
The 6-foot-2, 257-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 357 overall prospect, the No. 41 DL, and the No. 34 recruit in California according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
With the addition of Carrington, Florida State holds 12 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul moves from No. 32 to No. 25 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau.
FSU is still searching for other options along the defensive interior with prospects such as four-star Kendall Guervil, four-star Deuce Geralds, four-star James Johnson, three-star Cameron Brickle, and three-star Tico Crittendon.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.
Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons
Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins
Junior Tyeland Coleman
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson
Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg
True Freshman Kevin Wynn
