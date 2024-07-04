Three-Star Tight End Target Chooses Auburn Tigers Over FSU Football
Florida State is looking to potentially add two tight ends in its 2025 class to fortify a weak spot on the roster. The Seminoles are going to have to expand the recruiting board this fall to find the right fit at the position.
On Saturday, three-star tight end Hollis Davidson announced his commitment to Auburn over Florida State. He previously named the Seminoles in his top two with the Tigers about a week ago.
Davidson was a target that FSU had been pursuing since extending him a scholarship last fall. He was in Tallahassee three times this offseason, including a trip for an official visit at the end of June. the Seminoles continued to show interest despite Davidson's first pledge to Auburn in February. It'll be worth monitoring to see if they keep kicking the tires or move on.
Davidson is coming off a junior season where he caught 30 passes for 436 yards and three touchdowns to help guide McIntosh High School to a playoff berth. He also plays soccer at the prep level.
The 6-foot-5, 238-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 422 overall prospect, the No. 24 TE, and the No. 48 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in #Tribe25 which ranks No. 39 in the country. The Seminoles landed four-star tight end Chase Loftin over Nebraska, Texas A&M, and Missouri last weekend.
