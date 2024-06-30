Tight End Target Announces Commitment Date With FSU Football In Final Two
The list of Florida State targets set to announce decisions over the coming weeks continues to grow.
On Sunday, three-star tight end Hollis Davidson revealed that he plans to make his commitment on Thursday, July 4. He previously named the Seminoles in his final two schools with the Auburn Tigers.
It will be interesting to see what Davidson decides to do after FSU landed four-star tight end Chase Loftin on Saturday. The Seminoles are looking to potentially add two prospects at the position in the 2025 class to continue fortifying the roster with depth.
With that being said, Auburn has continued to make a push for Davidson after he backed off a multi-month pledge to the Tigers in May. He took an official visit to the program earlier this month but concluded his slate of trips in Tallahasee last weekend.
Davidson is coming off a junior season where he caught 30 passes for 436 yards and three touchdowns to help guide McIntosh High School to a playoff berth. He also plays soccer at the prep level.
The 6-foot-5, 238-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 422 overall prospect, the No. 24 TE, and the No. 48 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in #Tribe25 which ranks No. 42 in the country. The Seminoles have the fourth highest average behind LSU, Ohio State, and Oregon.
