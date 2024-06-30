Nole Gameday

Tight End Target Announces Commitment Date With FSU Football In Final Two

It might not be very long until the Seminoles add another tight end to their 2025 class.

Dustin Lewis

The list of Florida State targets set to announce decisions over the coming weeks continues to grow.

On Sunday, three-star tight end Hollis Davidson revealed that he plans to make his commitment on Thursday, July 4. He previously named the Seminoles in his final two schools with the Auburn Tigers.

It will be interesting to see what Davidson decides to do after FSU landed four-star tight end Chase Loftin on Saturday. The Seminoles are looking to potentially add two prospects at the position in the 2025 class to continue fortifying the roster with depth.

With that being said, Auburn has continued to make a push for Davidson after he backed off a multi-month pledge to the Tigers in May. He took an official visit to the program earlier this month but concluded his slate of trips in Tallahasee last weekend.

READ MORE: Four-Star Tight End Chase Loftin Commits To FSU Football Over Texas A&M, Nebraska, And Missouri

Davidson is coming off a junior season where he caught 30 passes for 436 yards and three touchdowns to help guide McIntosh High School to a playoff berth. He also plays soccer at the prep level.

The 6-foot-5, 238-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 422 overall prospect, the No. 24 TE, and the No. 48 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in #Tribe25 which ranks No. 42 in the country. The Seminoles have the fourth highest average behind LSU, Ohio State, and Oregon.

READ MORE: FSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns For Elite Defensive Tackle

Dustin Lewis

DUSTIN LEWIS

DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting