Top-50 prospect, four-star athlete includes FSU Football as final contender

The Seminoles are in the running for one of the top recruits in the 2026 class.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State has cemented itself as a final contender for four-star athlete and top-25 recruit, Brandon Arrington.

On Tuesday, Arrington announced his top-12 schools. The Seminoles made the cut alongside Alabama, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, USC, UCLA, LSU, Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. Clearly, this is a recruitment that is filled with heavy hitters.

It's not believed that Arrington has visited Tallahassee before but the coaching staff did meet with him while out on the West Coast in January. If the Seminoles will have a true shot here, they'll need to get the blue-chip prospect over to campus for a visit.

Arrington is coming off a junior season where he displayed his talent all over the field for Mount Miguel High School. He caught 31 passes for 527 yards and five touchdowns while recording 26 tackles, two forced fumbles, seven pass deflections, and an interception. Arrington also returned eight kickoffs for 309 yards (38.6 yards per return).

The California native caught a season-high six passes for 134 yards in a 37-36 victory against Scripps Ranch on November 1.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 18 overall prospect, the No. 2 ATH, and the No. 3 recruit in California in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 10 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

