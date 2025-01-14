Top Defensive End Visiting Florida State This Weekend
Florida State will be hosting its first official junior day of 2025 this weekend. The Seminoles will be bringing in prospects from a multitude of classes to meet with the coaching staff, tour the campus, and learn more about the program.
Among the visitors will be the No. 1 prospect in the Sunshine State. According to his social media, four-star defensive end Trenton Henderson plans to be in town on Saturday. Henderson is a rising senior who is one of the top recruits in the 2026 class.
Henderson is coming off a breakout junior campaign where he totaled 50 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, ten sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, six pass deflections, and two blocked kicks. He totaled a season-best seven tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections in a 31-24 victory against St. John Paul II Catholic High School on November 1.
The Florida native helped guide Pensacola Catholic High School to an 8-2 record and an appearance in the playoffs. Current FSU cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls spent his prep career suiting up for the Crusaders, playing alongside Henderson in 2022-23 when the latter was a freshman. Henderson also competes on the hardwood at the high school level. During his junior season, he's currently averaging 3.6 points per game, four rebounds per game, and 0.7 assists per game.
Henderson's last visit to Tallahassee was in June to work out at FSU's elite camp. He's also taken visits to Auburn, Miami, Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt. The Seminoles offered Henderson back in April of 2024.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 12 overall prospect, the No. 3 EDGE, and the No. 1 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles don't have a pledge from a defensive lineman yet.
