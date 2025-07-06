Top WR stuns Florida State Seminoles football with commitment elsewhere
A shocking decision on the recruiting trail over Independence Day weekend has taken over the national spot.
Florida State has been searching for a five-star prospect to add to #Tribe26 throughout the cycle. The Seminoles are closing in on one of their top targets but saw another recruit who officially visited Tallahassee in June commit elsewhere on Saturday night.
In a live commitment ceremony, five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell turned heads when he chose Syracuse over Florida State, Michigan, and Oregon. Russell eliminated the hometown Miami Hurricanes from his recruitment earlier this week.
It was definitely a surprise to see the Orange make such a massive move. Russell is the program's top commitment in over two decades.
Syracuse and head coach Fran Brown are proving to be a force to reckon with on the recruiting front. Russell is the second recruit that the Orange have stolen out of South Florida whom Florida State was interested in.
Three-star defensive end Kamron Wilson committed to Syracuse in March. His decision came about a week after visiting the Seminoles.
As a junior, Russell led Miami Northwestern High School to a state championship. He caught 39 passes for 704 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding two scores on the ground. Russell also plays basketball at the prep level where he averaged 15.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game.
Earlier this offseason, four-star safety and Florida State commitment, Tedarius Hughes, transferred to Miami Northwestern. Hughes and Russell will be teammates this fall. It's worth noting that Syracuse is one of the top programs trying to flip Hughes.
The 6-foot-5, 195-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 21 overall prospect, the No. 3 WR, and the No. 2 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 21 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.
The Seminoles wouldn't have minded to have Russell in their class. With that being said, FSU does have five wide receivers in the fold; four-star Devin Carter, four-star Brandon Bennett, four-star Jasen Lopez, four-star Efrem White, and four-star Darryon Williams.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
