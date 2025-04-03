Nole Gameday

Trending tight end includes FSU Football in top six list

The Seminoles are in the hunt for more talent in the tight end room.

Dustin Lewis

FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen at a Tour of Duty conditioning workout on Feb. 13, 2020. Img 5129
FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen at a Tour of Duty conditioning workout on Feb. 13, 2020. Img 5129 / Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Florida State's tight end room is as versatile as it's been since head coach Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee over five years ago. The Seminoles have multiple capable weapons in what should be a valuable position group for the offense in 2025.

With a young crop of players such as sophomore Landen Thomas, sophomore Amaree Williams, and true freshman Chase Loftin, tight ends coach Chris Thomsen is looking to continue adding talent to his room.

On Wednesday, three-star tight end Landen Miree announced he was trimming his recruitment down to six. Florida State made the cut alongside LSU, Washington, Auburn, North Carolina, and Cincinnati.

Miree was on campus earlier this week to meet with the coaching staff and view a spring practice. He's already locked in an official visit to FSU from June 13-15.

The Ohio native is coming off a junior season where he caught 29 passes for 404 yards and six touchdowns.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 602 overall prospect, the No. 30 TE, and the No. 26 recruit in Ohio in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas

Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad

Junior Randy Pittman

Sophomore Landen Thomas

Sophomore Amaree Williams

Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas

True Freshman Chase Loftin

