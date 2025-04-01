Trio of talented recruits eliminate FSU Football from contention
Back to the drawing board for the Florida State Seminoles.
Over the last few days, the Seminoles have been eliminated by a trio of targets at multiple positions; four-star running back Javian Osborne, four-star cornerback Dorian Barney, and four-star wide receiver Ryan Mosley.
Osborne cut his recruitment down to Michigan and Notre Dame on Tuesday. Florida State previously made his top ten in January but the Texas native never made it to Tallahassee for a scheduled visit during Legacy Recruiting Weekend.
That seemed to cement that Osborne was trending elsewhere and he's now made that official visit. The Seminoles already hold a pledge from four-star running back Amari Thomas and are evaluating multiple other prospects such as four-star Ezavier Crowell, four-star Jae Lamar, and three-star Carsyn Baker.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound running back is regarded as the No. 83 overall prospect, the No. 6 RB, and the No. 11 recruit in Texas in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Barney trimmed his list of schools down to six on Friday. He'll be focusing on Michigan, Texas A&M, Penn State, North Carolina, Colorado, and Georgia Tech moving forward. This came as somewhat of a surprise considering that the Seminoles had locked in an official visit with Barney for this summer.
Florida State also made Barney's top 12 in February. Plus, he was in town for a junior day at the beginning of the year. The Seminoles do have other cornerbacks on the board like four-star Chauncey Kennon, four-star Samari Matthews, and three-star Sean Johnson.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 111 overall prospect, the No. 12 CB, and the No. 14 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
The coaching staff does hold pledges from four-star safety Darryl Bell III and four-star safety Tedarius Hughes. Both commitments are being pursued hard by other programs.
Mosley dropped the Seminoles last week in favor of a top-five that included Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Nebraska. The decision came before he was scheduled to visit Florida State on April 5. It's unclear if Mosley still intends to take that visit.
The 6-foot-4, 206-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 179 overall prospect, the No. 28 WR, and the No. 24 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
FSU offered Mosley in April of 2024 and he hasn't been on campus in over a year. The Seminoles do already have a pair of pass-catchers committed in four-star Efrem White and four-star Darryon Williams. The position isn't short on options with position coach Tim Harris Jr. involved with four-star Somourian Wingo, four-star Justin Williams, four-star Brandon Bennett, three-star Jason Lopez, three-star Kavon Conciauro, and three-star Camden Capehart.
Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
