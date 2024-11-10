Twin Brothers Out Of South Florida Announce Commitment To Florida State
Florida State is desperate for positive news at the tail-end of a historic losing season that has seen multiple recruits abandon ship since September.
The Seminoles finally saw a domino fall in their favor on Sunday morning as they picked up a pair of commitments from two twin brothers and three-star defensive linemen out of South Florida. Darryll Desir and Mandrell Desir each announced their pledge on social media.
Florida State offered the Desir twins on March 12, days after they both visited Tallahassee for a junior day. The pair committed to UCF over the summer but recently re-opened their recruitments earlier this month with the Seminoles making it a priority to land them.
This is a much-needed pickup for Florida State as the Seminoles had zero defensive ends committed in their 2025 class and just one defensive tackle - four-star Kevin Wynn. After losing four-star Javion Hilson earlier this season, FSU adds a pair of quality prospects as a replacement with more potentially on the way before the Early Signing Period.
Both twins are having career years during their senior seasons at Miami Norland Senior High School. Darryll Desir has recorded 72 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks and a forced fumble. Mandrell Desir has totaled 52 tackles, ten tackles for loss, eight sacks, and two fumble recoveries.
Standing at 6-foot-4.5, 240-pounds, Darryll Desir is ranked as the No. 578 overall prospect, the No. 44 EDGE, and the No. 72 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports. Mandrell Desir, listed at 6-foot-3.5, 240-pounds, is regarded as the No. 738 overall prospect, No. 56 EDGE, and the No. 95 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class.
With the addition of the twins, Florida State holds 13 verbal commitments in its 2025 class. The haul moves from No. 47 to No. 31 in the country.
