Florida State's projected 2022 scholarship count: post Early Signing Period

The Early Signing Period is over and while Florida State took a massive hit with No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter flipping to Jackson State, the Seminoles were still able to put together a solid 2022 class. According to SI All-American, FSU holds the No. 20 recruiting class in the country with 15 scholarship signees and PWO addition Dante Anderson.

That said, the ranking isn't set in stone. The coaching staff is expected to continue pursuing high school targets ahead of the traditional National Signing Day in February. It remains to be seen exactly who is still available but you can bet the Seminoles will be taking a close look at unsigned wide receivers, linebackers, and defensive ends.

Florida State could add up to 32 new players this offseason. That would include possibly 25 high school signees and up to seven transfers. The NCAA instituted a one-time rule that will allow college teams to replace seven outgoing players with seven transfers.

Let's take a look at where the scholarship count stands prior to the coming new year.

QUARTERBACK (2)

Jordan Travis, RS Jr.

Tate Rodemaker, RS Soph.

RUNNING BACK (4)

D.J. Williams, RS Jr.

Treshaun Ward, RS Soph.

Lawrance Toafili, RS Soph.

Corey Wren, RS Soph.

TIGHT END (5)

Camren McDonald, RS Sr.

Wyatt Rector, RS Jr.

Koby Gross, RS Soph.

Markeston Douglas, RS Soph.

Jackson West, Soph.

WIDE RECEIVER (8)

Ontaria Wilson, RS Sr.

Keyshawn Helton, RS Sr.

Jordan Young, RS Jr.

Kentron Poitier, RS Soph.

Darion Williamson, RS Soph.

Ja'Khi Douglas, RS Soph.

Malik McClain, Soph.

Joshua Burrell, Fr.

OFFENSIVE LINE (9)

Dillan Gibbons, RS Sr.

Darius Washington, RS Soph.

Maurice Smith, RS Soph.

Thomas Shrader, RS Soph.

Zane Herring, RS Soph.

Lloyd Willis, RS Soph.

Robert Scott, RS Soph.

Rod Orr, RS Fr.

Bryson Estes, RS Fr.

EDGE (8)

Leonard Warner, RS Sr.

Derrick McLendon, RS Soph.

Quashon Fuller, RS Soph.

TJ Davis, RS Soph.

Patrick Payton, RS Fr.

George Wilson, RS Fr.

Byron Turner, RS Fr.

Shambre Jackson, RS Fr.

INTERIOR DL (6)

Robert Cooper, RS Sr.

Dennis Briggs, RS Jr.

Jarrett Jackson, RS Jr.

Fabien Lovett, RS Jr.

Malcolm Ray, RS Soph., RS Fr.

Joshua Farmer, RS Fr.

LINEBACKER (6)

Amari Gainer, RS Jr.

Kalen DeLoach, RS Jr.

Stephen Dix, RS Soph.

DJ Lundy, RS Soph.

Jadarius Green-McKnight, RS Soph.

Jordan Eubanks, RS Fr.

SAFETY (6-7)

Jammie Robinson, RS Jr.

Jarques McClellion, RS Sr.

Akeem Dent, RS Jr.

Renardo Green, RS Jr.

Brendan Gant, RS Jr.

Sidney Williams, RS Soph.

Shyheim Brown, RS Fr.

CORNERBACK (7)

Jarrian Jones, RS Jr.

Jarvis Brownlee, RS Soph.

Demorie Tate, RS Soph.

Kevin Knowles, Soph.

Omarion Cooper, Soph.

Travis Jay, RS Soph.

Hunter Washington, RS Fr.

SPECIAL TEAMS (2)

Ryan Fitzgerald, RS Soph.

Alex Mastromanno, RS Soph.

2022 CLASS/TRANSFERS: (19+)

AJ Duffy

Rodney Hill

Qae'Shon Sapp

Brian Courtney

Jerrale Powers

Daughtry Richardson

Jaylen Early

Kanaya Charlton

Julian Armella

Azareyeh Thomas

Aaron Hester

Daniel Lyons

Bishop Thomas

Omar Graham Jr.

Sam McCall

Dante Anderson

Bless Harris (Transfer)

Kayden Lyles (Transfer)

Mycah Pittman (Transfer)

TOTAL: 81-83

The scholarship count has already changed drastically since we took a look at the situation less than three weeks ago as players such as Jashaun Corbin, Jaleel McRae, Carter Boatwright and others have left the program this month. It's becoming clearer and clearer that Florida State will have enough attrition to bring in nearly a full high school class and seven transfers.

In fact, as of right now, they are already below the limit of 85. According to the current numbers, Florida State has 83 projected allocated scholarships for the 2022 season if you include the incoming recruiting class, three transfers, and count Jarques McClellion/Dante Anderson on scholarship. If you remove McClellion and Anderson, that number drops to 81, meaning as of right now, the Seminoles can add two to four more players without any issues.

The attrition likely isn't over yet. We expect a few more players that are currently on the roster to depart from the program over the coming weeks and months. It is going to be an intriguing situation to monitor but it's also something that the coaching staff has prepared for.

NoleGameday will continue to keep you up to date on Florida State's roster changes throughout the 2022 offseason.

