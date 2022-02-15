Florida State's projected 2022 scholarship count: pre-spring practice

The Seminoles will still need to shed a few players from the roster prior to the season to get to the scholarship limit.

The Early Signing Period and National Signing Day are behind us and Florida State is steadily moving towards the spring. Over the last month, the Seminoles have been thrown into the fire while beginning their offseason workouts, dubbed the Tour of Duty. As we've heard from multiple early enrollees and transfers, it hasn't been an easy transition but the new faces are beginning to adjust.

READ MORE: Florida State listed as a top team with the most turnaround potential in 2022

Workouts will continue through February before wrapping up in early March. In a release last week, it was announced that Florida State will begin spring practice on Saturday, March 5. The slate of practices will give starting quarterback Jordan Travis an opportunity to build chemistry with the revamped wide receiver unit. The Seminoles will also look to begin establishing a pecking order at defensive end and in the defensive backfield.

Let's take a look at where the scholarship count stands prior to the spring.

QUARTERBACK (3)

Jordan Travis, RS Jr.

Tate Rodemaker, RS Soph.

AJ Duffy, Fr

RUNNING BACK (7)

D.J. Williams, RS Jr.

Treshaun Ward, RS Soph.

Lawrance Toafili, RS Soph.

Corey Wren, RS Soph.

Ja'Khi Douglas, RS Soph.

Tre Benson, RS Soph.

Rodney Hill, Fr

TIGHT END (7)

Camren McDonald, RS Sr.

Wyatt Rector, RS Jr.

Koby Gross, RS Soph.

Markeston Douglas, RS Soph.

Jackson West, Soph.

Brian Courtney, Fr

Jerrale Powers, Fr

WIDE RECEIVER (11)

Ontaria Wilson, RS Sr.

Keyshawn Helton, RS Sr.

Winston Wright Jr, RS Jr.

Mycah Pittman, RS Jr.

Jordan Young, RS Jr.

Deuce Spann, RS Soph.

Johnny Wilson, RS Soph.

Kentron Poitier, RS Soph.

Darion Williamson, RS Soph.

Malik McClain, Soph.

Joshua Burrell, RS Fr.

OFFENSIVE LINE (16)

Dillan Gibbons, RS Sr.

Kayden Lyles, RS Sr.

Bless Harris, RS Jr.

Darius Washington, RS Soph.

Maurice Smith, RS Soph.

Thomas Shrader, RS Soph.

Zane Herring, RS Soph.

Lloyd Willis, RS Soph.

Robert Scott, RS Soph.

Rod Orr, RS Fr.

Bryson Estes, RS Fr.

Daughtry Richardson, Fr

Kanaya Charlton, Fr

Jaylen Early, Fr

Julian Armella, Fr

Qae'Shon Sapp, Fr

DEFENSIVE END (9)

Leonard Warner, RS Sr.

Derrick McClendon, RS Soph.

Jared Verse, RS Soph.

Quashon Fuller, RS Soph.

TJ Davis, RS Soph.

Patrick Payton, RS Fr.

George Wilson, RS Fr.

Byron Turner, RS Fr.

Aaron Hester, Fr

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE (9)

Robert Cooper, RS Sr.

Dennis Briggs, RS Jr.

Fabien Lovett, RS Jr.

Jarrett Jackson, RS Jr.

Malcolm Ray, RS Soph.

Joshua Farmer, RS Fr.

Shambre Jackson, RS Fr.

Bishop Thomas, Fr,

Daniel Lyons, Fr

LINEBACKER (7)

Amari Gainer, RS Jr.

Kalen DeLoach, RS Jr.

Tatum Bethune, RS Jr.

DJ Lundy, RS Soph.

Stephen Dix Jr, RS Soph.

Jadarius Green-McKnight, RS Soph.

Omar Graham Jr, Fr

CORNERBACK (10)

Jarrian Jones, RS Jr.

Jarvis Brownlee, RS Soph.

Demorie Tate, RS Soph.

Greedy Vance, RS Soph.

Travis Jay, RS Soph.

Kevin Knowles, Soph.

Omarion Cooper, Soph.

Hunter Washington, RS Fr.

Sam McCall, Fr.

Azareye'h Thomas, Fr.

SAFETY (6-7)

Jarques McClellion, RS Sr.

Jammie Robinson, RS Jr.

Akeem Dent, RS Jr.

Renardo Green, RS Jr.

Brendan Gant, RS Jr.

Sidney Williams, RS Soph.

Shyheim Brown, RS Fr.

SPECIAL TEAMS (2)

Ryan Fitzgerald, RS Soph.

Alex Mastromanno, RS Soph.

TOTAL: 87-88

Seniors: 7-8

Juniors: 18

Sophomores: 37

Freshmen: 25

The scholarship count has seen an uptick since our last update in late December despite a couple of departures. In large part, this is due to the Seminoles' success in the transfer portal. FSU has added seven players out of the portal since December 23. As things stand, the program is currently over the scholarship limit of 85 and that means there is still some attrition to come.

READ MORE: Jalen Ramsey speaks about 2013 Florida State National Championship team

According to NoleGameday's projected scholarship count, Florida State sits between 87 to 88 allocated scholarships. That number depends on if safety Jarques McClellion is on scholarship or not, which is something that has never been officially confirmed by the program. Essentially, the Seminoles will still need two to three players to depart from the roster prior to the 2022 season and that's only if the coaching staff chooses not to pursue any other transfers.

One thing to note on is the depth on the offensive line and in the defensive backfield. As of now, Florida State has 16 (!) scholarship players upfront and at least 16 in the defensive backfield. This is still an extremely young team as 62 players are considered underclassmen, though that's slightly skewed due to the COVID-19 year.

READ MORE: Florida State listed in early 2022 bowl game projections

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage on Florida State football this offseason.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!



Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook