Former Florida State defensive back transfers to Alabama A&M

The former Seminole will play his final season of eligbility at the FCS level.

The Early Signing Period gave prospects around the country an opportunity to finally sign their respective letters of intent. According to SI All-American, Florida State holds the No. 20 recruiting class in the country with the chance to rise in the rankings during the traditional National Signing Day in February.

Multiple former Seminoles found new homes during the Early Signing Period. Tight end Carter Boatwright and linebacker Jaleel McRae signed with Florida Atlantic while defensive end Josh Griffis signed with Jackson State.

They weren't the only ones to continue their careers at new schools as former Florida State defensive back Carlos Becker signed with HBCU Alabama A&M.

Becker signed with Florida State as a member of the 2016 class under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. He played in ten games as a true freshman and recorded an interception in the Orange Bowl win over Michigan. Unfortunately, injuries ended up limiting Becker's potential. He was injured early in 2017 and never got back fully healthy before suffering a season-ending injury the following year.

The Florida native returned in 2019 and had the best season of his college career. He played in ten games, starting two, and compiled 21 tackles, 2 sacks, and one forced fumble. Nearly half of those tackles (10) came in the Seminoles' loss to Arizona State in the Sun Bowl.

Following a 2020 season where Becker failed to record any statistics, he was not listed on Florida State's opening 2021 roster. He entered the transfer portal in September prior to winding up at Alabama A&M. Becker was one of nine former FBS players to sign with the Bulldogs during the Early Signing Period.

Becker also participated in track and field back in 2017. He finished sixth in the long jump in the indoor ACC Championship and earned All-American honors following the season.

