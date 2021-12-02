WATCH: No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter "locked in on Florida State"

"I'm fixing to go in and rebuild the program like Deion Sanders did when he played there."

The commitment status of No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter has been one of the hottest topics in the country since late September. Hunter has been committed to Florida State for well over a year but he took visits to Georgia and Jackson State during the fall. He recently sat down for an interview with GPB Sports where he spoke on his pledge to the Seminoles and a variety of other topics.

One of the first things to come up was Hunter's health. He suffered an ankle injury during the middle of his senior season that many thought could end his high school career. Instead, Hunter was able to return in the second round of the playoffs and he's eyeing a state championship.

"My ankle is 100%," Hunter said. "The rehab was real good. I got to meet the trainers that helped me out and come back 100%."

The Collins Hill product has been a vocal recruiter for #Tribe22 throughout the year. He wants to be a part of turning the program back around.

"I'm fixing to go in and rebuild the program like Deion Sanders did when he played there," Hunter said. "I want to go make a statement and show everybody that I can go anywhere and play any opponent. Something I've always wanted to do is play for Florida State."

Hunter's most recent visit was to Jackson State. On the trip, he was able to meet Florida State legend and current Tigers' head coach, Deion Sanders. Hunter grew up modeling his game after the Hall of Famer.

"That visit was pretty good," Hunter said. "It was pretty good to meet the GOAT and see somebody that I really look up to."

Towards the end of the interview, the No. 1 prospect provided some detail on his relationship with head coach Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson.

"It's a real good relationship," Hunter said." They keep it like their own, like their son, like their nephew. Florida State gave me the best opportunity to go into a family environment."

When asked if he was considering any other schools, Hunter kept it short and sweet.

"Nah, I'm pretty much locked in on Florida State," Hunter claimed. "I'm not thinking of any other school."

Hunter plans to sign with the Seminoles on December 15 when the Early Signing Period opens. He's set to enroll on campus in January.

Check out the full interview below.

