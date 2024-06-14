Eric Hammond Announces Commitment to Georgia Baseball
Eric Hammond, a pitcher out of USC, announced his transfer commitment to Wes Johnson and Georgia Baseball.
Georgia's baseball season just ended this week but it didn't take them any time to start working on compiling a roster for the next season. Head coach Wes Johnson and his staff have already reeled in a litany of transfer portal commitments, and they earned another one Thursday evening.
Eric Hammond, a pitcher out of USC, will be making the transfer to Athens for next season. In 2021, he was drafted in the 19th round of the MLB draft to the Arizona Diamondbacks out of high school, but elected to play college baseball. In 2022, he took a redshirt season and in 2023 he appeared in 15 games starting in 14 of them, compiling a 4.82 ERA in 52.1 innings of work.
Hammond had Tommy John surgery which cost him his freshman season in 2022 and has been working back to form ever since. He now will be coached under Coach Johnson, who is recognized as one of the better pitching coaches in the sport, which could help him return to the status he was at coming out of high school.
Georgia now has nine total transfer commits for the upcoming year and several of them will be joining the pitching staff. Georgia boasted one of the best offenses in all of college baseball in 2024 with a serviceable pitching staff, but Johnson is putting in work to make sure the pitching gets up to pace with the bats.
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily