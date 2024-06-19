Former Bulldog Jonathan Cannon Rolling Through MLB Rookie Season
Former Georgia Bulldog Jonathan Cannon continues to roll through his rookie season with the Chicago White Sox.
The Georgia Bulldogs just recently wrapped up an impressive season on the baseball field after making it to the super regionals, and former Dawg Jonathan Cannon is keeping the success alive. He made his MLB debut on April 17th and has continued to have a rookie season to remember.
In his latest start, Cannon pitched 8.2 innings, allowed seven hits, with zero runs, one walk and four strikeouts. He has a season-long stat line of a 3.34 ERA, 28 strikeouts, six walks in five starts, and 32.1 innings of work. After being one out away from a complete game, Cannon had this to say about Tuesday night's start:
"I’ll definitely never forget this night,” Cannon said. “Hopefully the first of many more."
He continued my saying how much better his stuff feels now than it did earlier in the season.
"I think the biggest thing is the lefty attack. And then I feel like everything is a little bit sharper than it was last time," Cannon said. "Just kind of looking at some of the videos from some of my earlier outings, I like my stuff a lot better where it is right now."
