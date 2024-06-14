Georgia's Charlie Condon Falls Out of Top Spot in Latest MLB Mock Draft
Georgia baseball star Charlie Condon moves out of top draft spot in latest 2024 MLB mock draft.
With Georgia's baseball season officially over after a loss in game three of the super regional round to NC State, the focus now shifts to the offseason. Head coach Wes Johnson has been putting in work on the recruiting trail while Charlie Condon has been raking in the national awards. However, the college baseball star has moved out of the top spot in the latest 2024 MLB mock draft.
The MLB released their latest 2024 first-round mock draft and after being viewed as the No. 1 prospect and receiving the Dick Howser trophy which is awarded to the national player of the year, Condon fell in at the third slot. It was Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana who overtook the top spot and Wake Forest pitcher Chase Burns at second overall.
This season, Condon broke the NCAA BBCOR home run record with 37 total on the season. He led the nation in both home runs and batting average. In Georgia's last game of the season, Condon went yard in his final at-bat as a Bulldog to add to the tally one last time.
Condon is expected to be one of the favorites to go first overall in this year's MLB draft. He played two seasons at Georgia after redshirting his freshman season in which he was listed as a walk-on. After earning a scholarship for his redshirt freshman season, Condon quickly shot up the ranks and pieced together an immaculate career. He finished his last two seasons with 62 home runs, 145 RBI and a .410 batting average.
Other Georgia News:
