Georgia Baseball Head Coach Wes Johnson Earns Contract Extension
Georgia baseball head coach Wes Johnson earns contract extension after first year with program.
The University of Georgia made the decision to hire former LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson to be the baseball program's new head man and immediate results were shown. Georgia earned a postseason bid and hosted the regional and super regional round of the college baseball postseason. Johnson has now earned a contract extension with UGA through 2030.
Georgia posted a 43-17 overall record after being projected in the preseason to finish sixth in the eastern conference division. Instead, Georgia finished third overall in the conference.
One of the more notable factors of the 2024 season for Georgia baseball was superstar Charlie Condon. Condon was awarded the 2024 Dick Howser Trophy, which is given to the nation's top player for that season. This season, Condon broke the NCAA BBCOR home run record with 37 total on the season. He led the nation in both home runs and batting average. In Georgia's last game of the season, Condon went yard in his final at-bat as a Bulldog to add to the tally one last time.
Here was the statement from UGAA
“This past season is one we will always remember,” Brooks said. “It is a testament to the tremendous work that Coach Johnson and his staff did — and continue to do — in developing our student-athletes both on and off the field. Today is another great day for our program as we look to the future and watch Georgia baseball continue to excel under his leadership.”
Johnson made an immediate impact in his first year. He directed the Bulldogs to their most successful season since reaching the finals of the College World Series (CWS) in 2008. The 2024 Bulldogs earned a No. 7 National Seed for the NCAA Championships and came within one game of reaching the CWS. Also, Georgia finished with a top 10 national ranking after a full season for the first time since 2008.
Georgia posted a 43-17 record (17-13 SEC) as Johnson established school records for most overall wins and most SEC wins by a first-year baseball coach. He became the first Georgia baseball coach to host and win an NCAA Regional in his first season along with serving as a Super Regional host. In a preseason poll, SEC coaches projected Georgia would finish sixth in the Eastern Division and instead the Bulldogs placed third overall and had the fifth best mark in the 14-team league. Five of the eight national seeds in the NCAA Tournament were SEC teams, and it was an all-SEC CWS Final.
"I’d like to thank Josh Brooks, President Jere Morehead, and all our fans for their commitment to Georgia Baseball,” said Johnson. “We’ve received tremendous support, and if you drive by Foley Field right now, you can see the $45 million renovation currently underway that will enhance our program and help lead us to more success in the future.”
In 2024, Georgia featured one of the nation’s elite players in All-America Charlie Condon who earned the Dick Howser Trophy and the Golden Spikes Award, which are widely considered the Heisman Trophy of college baseball and the top amateur player honor in the country. Condon, who led the nation in batting average (.433), home runs (37) and slugging percentage (1.009) is projected to be among the top picks for the 2024 MLB Draft. Also, freshman All-American Tre Phelps and sophomore Kolten Smith received invitations to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp. Along with Condon, senior Corey Collins earned All-America honors and became the first SEC player to lead the nation in on base percentage with a .574 mark.
