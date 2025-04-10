Georgia Bulldogs vs Arkansas Razorbacks Series Preview
Georgia baseball will be faced with another formidable challenge this weekend as #1 Arkansas comes to Athens for a highly anticipated SEC showdown.
The Georgia Bulldogs come into this series 30-5 and ranked number seven in the nation. After being swept by the Texas Longhorns in Austin last weekend, fans are left wondering if this Georgia team can truly compete with the best.
An opportunity to further prove themselves awaits this weekend in the form of D1 Baseball’s top-rated team. Arkansas has been dominant in every facet so far this season, ranking within the top 10 in both batting average and ERA.
Versatile infielder Cam Kozeal leads the Razorbacks in hitting with a .411 average. The Vanderbilt transfer has been crucial to the team's success.
LHP Zach Root has pitched incredibly as Arkansas’ game one pitcher recently, giving up just three earned runs combined in his last two starts against Vanderbilt and Missouri. The Bulldog bats struggled against a plethora of left-handed pitchers in Austin last weekend, making this a matchup to pay close attention to on Friday.
Georgia’s offense will look to right its wrongs from last weekend, where its leading hitters, Robbie Burnett and Ryland Zaborowski, went a combined 2-21 at the plate.
Fortunately for the Bulldogs, Coach Wes Johnson confirmed in his media availability on Tuesday that pre-season all-American Tre Phelps is on track to return from injury this weekend. Phelps missed the Auburn and Texas series with a hamstring injury.
With G-day also scheduled for this Saturday, Foley field should be a true spectacle for what will be one of, if not the Bulldogs’ biggest series of the regular season.
