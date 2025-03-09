Georgia Bulldogs vs Columbia Lions Final Score: Georgia Sweeps Another Series
Georgia won its 15th straight game and completed its third straight sweep Sunday afternoon in a 9-7 win over the Columbia Lions.
Georgia’s bats got going early in this one, scoring seven runs in the first inning. After a Ryan Black walk and a single from Slate Alford, Robbie Burnett crushed his ninth home run of the season over the right field bleachers onto Kudzu Hill. Burnett has now hit the second most home runs in the country.
Ryland Zaborowski homered on the next at bat to make it 4-0. Zaborowski has been on fire as of late and now leads the country in home runs with 10. Nolan McCarthy belted a three-run homer later in the inning that propelled UGA to a 7-0 lead at the end of the first.
Matthew Hoskins got the start for Georgia. Hoskins sat down six straight with three strikeouts in two innings pitched.
Columbia had a big inning of its own in the third, scoring 6 runs on 6 hits. Georgia held Columbia to just one run outside of this inning. Big innings like this one have been a bit of an issue for Georgia so far this season.
Georgia’s bats went quiet after the first until Robbie Burnett doubled in the sixth and two runs scored. This gave Burnett a season-high five RBIs.
Brian Curley closed the game for UGA, pitching a scoreless eighth and allowing one run in the ninth to secure the series sweep and a 15th straight UGA win.
